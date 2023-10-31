Why Does Foot Swelling Occur While Flying?

It's possible that you've observed that it's slightly more difficult to fit back into your shoes after taking a lengthy flight. This is due to the fact that swelling in the feet and ankles is very prevalent.



Swelling of the legs and feet is typical when flying. Usually, it's not harmful. The most likely cause of this is spending a lot of time in a stationary position when flying.



Why Does Flying Cause Your Feet to Swell?

It all boils down to spending a lot of time sitting still and not moving during flights.