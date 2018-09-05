medindia
Drinking More Water Does Not Improve Kidney Function in CKD Patients

May 9, 2018
Increased water intake does not slow down the decline of the kidney function in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), observes a new study by a team of researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University.
"Despite widespread beliefs, little scientific data exists on the optimal amount of water to drink," explains Dr. William Clark, Scientist at Lawson and Professor at Western's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. "While many claims about the benefits of increased water intake remain untested, a growing body of evidence suggests that increased water intake improves kidney function through the suppression of the antidiuretic hormone."

This leads to the question of whether increased water intake can slow the progressive loss of kidney function.

Guided by a successful pilot study, the research team constructed a randomized clinical trial with patients at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and several other hospitals in Ontario. They wanted to determine if coaching patients to drink more water slowed their decline in kidney function over one year compared with those in the control group who were coached to maintain usual fluid intake.

"It is really about personalized medicine," says Dr. Clark who is the principal investigator for the study and Director of Apheresis and Consultant Nephrologist at LHSC. "Could we look at the general population of patients with kidney disease and find that increased water intake helps slow the decline in function? And if not, how can we apply this knowledge to create more targeted treatment approaches?"

The trial is the largest to date with over 630 participants with Stage 3 CKD. The cause of their disease was varied, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

"Those diagnosed with CKD have some degree of kidney damage, indicated by a decreased level of kidney function," explains Kerri Gallo, RN Project Manager for the study. "Kidney disease can range from mild to severe and, in some cases, leads to kidney failure. Kidney disease often starts slowly and develops without symptoms over a number of years, so it may not be detected until it has progressed to the point where kidney function is quite low."

Most patients with Stage 3 CKD experience either no symptoms or only mild effects, but they have already lost over 40 to 70 per cent of kidney function.

"Current treatment guidelines are very limited for these patients. It includes the use of medication and optimal blood pressure control including salt restriction and increased water intake," notes Gallo. "We have no way to actively stop the decline or regain function. Our efforts right now are to slow the progress."

The research team found that after one year, the increase of water did not slow the loss of kidney function. They did find that an increase of water, particularly when the participant's previous intake was low, did significantly suppress their antidiuretic hormone release. The prior benefits shown for water intake may relate to low water drinkers in the population.

"This research indicates that for most patients with CKD, increasing fluid intake will not stop further loss of kidney function. It does allow us then to focus our efforts on other potential therapeutic options," says Dr. Clark. "We do know that many patients are drinking well below the recommended amounts. More research is needed, but the goal would be to tailor increased water intake as a treatment to those patients."

The hope is to increase the personalized options of effective treatments available in order to reduce the risk of progression to kidney failure.

The findings of the study are published in JAMA.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney stones, regulate body temperature, and control cholesterol. The required water intake for adult men and women is 3.7 and 2.7 liters per day.

New Meta-analysis Aims to Improve Outcomes in Patients With Severe Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD G4)

New Meta-analysis Aims to Improve Outcomes in Patients With Severe Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD G4)

New meta-analysis conducted recently enables better prediction of risk of adverse events in patients with severe chronic kidney disease (CKD G4) and improve patient outcomes.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

