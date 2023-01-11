Second Borns More Troublesome Than First Borns?

Highlights
- Recent studies have reignited the debate on whether birth order influences personality and life outcomes
- However, the impact of birth order on intelligence and personality traits appears to be complex and variable among individuals, making it far from deterministic
- Birth order is just one of many factors that shape our lives, and it should not be viewed as a definitive predictor of an individual's journey
The idea that birth order could play a pivotal role in shaping a person's life, personality, and achievements has intrigued scientists and researchers for over a century. Recent studies have reignited the debate about whether the order in which siblings are born can have subtle but significant effects on their personalities and life outcomes.
Troublesome Second-Borns: A Statistical PerspectiveOne of the most notable recent studies was conducted by Joseph Doyle, a professor of applied economics at the MIT Sloan School of Management. In 2017, Doyle and his team concluded that second-born males in families with multiple children were more likely to face disciplinary issues at school and even have a higher chance of involvement in the criminal justice system. These findings indicate a potential connection between birth order and negative life outcomes.
Firstborns and IQ: Examining the EvidenceIn 2007, a study in Norway suggested that firstborns tend to have higher IQ compared to their younger siblings. This research, based on a study of nearly 250,000 military conscripts, indicates a correlation between birth order and intellectual capacity. However, this effect might be influenced by both biological and social factors within a family.
Family Ties and Middle-Born PrioritiesA 2003 study explored how birth order affects family dynamics and relationships. Researchers found that middle-born individuals often prioritize their friendships, while both firstborns and lastborns prioritize family. This implies that birth order can influence not only individual traits but also interpersonal dynamics within a family.
Daredevil Siblings: The Risk-Taking Younger OnesIn 2010, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, conducted a study focusing on younger siblings. They discovered that younger brothers were more inclined to take risks, excelling in areas like baseball. This suggests that birth order may influence personality traits, such as risk-taking behavior.
Despite numerous studies, it remains unclear what precisely underlies the associations between birth order and various life outcomes
Birth order, development and personality
.
Joseph Doyle suggests that parents' differing investments in their children and the influence of firstborns could be contributing factors. However, separating these factors accurately presents a significant challenge for researchers.
Experts emphasize that the findings on birth order should not be taken as deterministic. The impact of birth order can vary widely from one individual to another. In a 2015 study, researchers found no significant effect of birth order on personality traits like extroversion, emotional stability, agreeableness, conscientiousness, or imagination.
Julia Rohrer, one of the study's co-authors, highlighted that many factors, including genetics and environment, influence life outcomes.
While studies have provided insights into the potential influence of birth order on personality and life outcomes, it's essential to approach these findings with caution. The effects are often probabilistic and cannot predict an individual's entire life course.
Birth order is just one piece of the complex puzzle that determines who we become. As the evidence suggests, it is far from being written in stone, and the uniqueness of each individual's journey should be acknowledged and celebrated.
Source: Medindia
Source: Medindia
