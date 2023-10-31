About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Lifestyle Choices Impact Your Sperm and Fertility
Advertisement

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 31, 2023 at 8:50 AM
Highlights:
  • Smoking, alcohol, and obesity can harm sperm motility and DNA
  • Heat exposure from laptops and tight pants affects sperm quality
  • Diet and inadequate sleep also play a role in sperm health

The health of your sperm is essential to conceive a child. Several lifestyle variables might alter the quality and quantity of your sperm, affecting your chances of having a healthy pregnancy.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Walnuts Improve Sperm Health in Mice
Walnuts Improve Sperm Health in Mice
Walnuts which are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids provide key nutrients that may be essential for sperm function.
Advertisement


Embarking on the journey to parenthood is an exhilarating chapter in many lives. The health of your sperm plays a pivotal role in the quest to conceive a child. However, several lifestyle factors can either bolster or undermine the quality and quantity of your sperm. These factors have the power to influence your chances of having a healthy and successful pregnancy.

Lifestyle Practices that Impair Sperm Health

Tobacco use and alcohol consumption


Smoking and drinking reduce sperm motility, or their ability to move effectively. Reduced motility causes fewer sperm to reach the egg, decreasing the odds of a successful pregnancy. Furthermore, smoking can harm the DNA within sperm, increasing the chance of both problems conceiving and miscarriage (1 Trusted Source
Heavy cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption are associated with impaired sperm parameters in primary infertile men

Go to source).

Obesity


Obesity can cause an imbalance in hormone levels, specifically the estrogen-to-testosterone ratio. As testosterone levels fall, this hormonal shift might damage sperm production and quality (2 Trusted Source
Sperm DNA damage: The possible link between obesity and male infertility, an update of the current literature

Go to source).
‘Sperm-Friendly’ Diet and Lifestyle-New Research Highlights
‘Sperm-Friendly’ Diet and Lifestyle-New Research Highlights
Diet rich in fruits and cereals and low in red meat, alcohol and coffee helps boost fertility, reports Brazilian researchers. Obesity and smoking habit exert negative impact the health of sperms.
Advertisement

Heat generated by laptops and tight pants


Excessive heat exposure to your testicles, whether from prolonged laptop use (3 Trusted Source
Use of laptop computers connected to internet through Wi-Fi decreases human sperm motility and increases sperm DNA fragmentation

Go to source) or from wearing tight pants or underwear (4 Trusted Source
Fit of underwear and male spermatogenesis: a pilot investigation

Go to source), might impair sperm health. Temperatures near the testicles harm sperm quality and quantity. It is critical to maintain a suitable temperature in your testicles to encourage good sperm production.

Diet


The food you eat can also affect the health of your sperm (5 Trusted Source
Diet and sperm quality: Nutrients, foods and dietary patterns

Go to source). Trans fats, which are commonly found in packaged and ready-to-eat foods, can lower the quality of your sperm. Carbonated and fizzy drinks are loaded with sugar and are not good for health.

Inadequate sleep


Shift employment and inconsistent sleep patterns can throw off the body's circadian clock, impacting sperm quality and quantity (6 Trusted Source
Sleep Deprivation and Late Bedtime Impair Sperm Health Through Increasing Antisperm Antibody Production: A Prospective Study of 981 Healthy Men

Go to source). It is critical to get at least seven to eight hours of restorative sleep each night to optimize sperm motility and quality.

Nurturing Your Sperm for a Healthier Tomorrow

In the grand story of conceiving a child, your sperm's health is a vital protagonist. As we conclude our exploration of the lifestyle factors influencing sperm health, remember that small changes can yield significant results. Whether it's quitting smoking, adopting a balanced diet, or getting adequate rest, your efforts today can shape a healthier, more fertile future. So, take charge of your fertility journey, and let the story of parenthood begin on a healthy note.

References :
  1. Heavy cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption are associated with impaired sperm parameters in primary infertile men - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30829290/)
  2. Sperm DNA damage: The possible link between obesity and male infertility, an update of the current literature - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36789664/)
  3. Use of laptop computers connected to internet through Wi-Fi decreases human sperm motility and increases sperm DNA fragmentation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22112647/)
  4. Fit of underwear and male spermatogenesis: a pilot investigation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2136041/)
  5. Diet and sperm quality: Nutrients, foods and dietary patterns - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31375368/)
  6. Sleep Deprivation and Late Bedtime Impair Sperm Health Through Increasing Antisperm Antibody Production: A Prospective Study of 981 Healthy Men - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28412762/)

Antioxidants For Better Sperm Health
Antioxidants For Better Sperm Health
Dietary antioxidants can help maintain male fertility, say Australian researchers.

Advertisement

I-Cards on Sperm Health Issued by Chinese Hospital
I-Cards on Sperm Health Issued by Chinese Hospital
Chinese men can now know the health of their sperm after a hospital started to issue cards which displays the sperm count.
Advertisement
Advertisement

