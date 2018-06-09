medindia
Lebanese Woman Donates Her Kidney and a Part of Her Liver to Save Son’s Life

by Rishika Gupta on  September 6, 2018 at 7:14 PM Hospital News
A mother to the rescue: A Lebanese woman donates her kidney and a part of her liver to save her son's life. The Boy was found to be suffering from a rare metabolic disorder called oxalosis.
Lebanese Woman Donates Her Kidney and a Part of Her Liver to Save Son’s Life

Doctors at the Bambino Gesu hospital performed path-breaking laparoscopic surgery on the left side of the woman's liver and on her kidney.

The boy, named Danil, suffers from primary hyperoxaluria, a severe form of a rare metabolic disease called oxalosis, characterized by the formation of calcium oxalate deposits in organs and tissues.

Oxalosis can cause urinary infections and permanent kidney damage, and in the most severe cases, can stunt the patient's growth and cause brittle bones that are vulnerable to fractures. It affects one in 100,000-333,000 people.

"This operation could be the first of its kind in the world," the Bambino Gesu said in a statement.

"We are not aware of previous cases in which laparoscopic surgery has been carried out to transplant the same donor's liver and kidney one after the other."

The team at the Bambino Gesu that carried out the laparoscopic transplant in Danil of part his mother's liver was led by Marco Spada, while the transplant of her kidney to the toddler was spearheaded by Luca dello Strologo.

Laparoscopic surgery to transplant a kidney from a living donor to a recipient is well-established, while the use of the minimally invasive technique for liver transplants is a more recent operation that is only done in the most specialist centers and, in Italy, currently only at the Bambino Gesu.

All such patients treated at the Bambino Gesu have had dialysis during surgery and several days afterward, and all the operations have been successful, according to the hospital. In the past 24 months, it has performed 32 liver or kidney transplants from living donors and 98 from deceased donors.

The advantages of laparoscopy include a significant reduction in surgical trauma which reduces the length of time patients need to spend in the hospital, less need for painkilling drugs, a lower risk of postoperative complications and a more rapid return to normal life, according to the experts.

And thanks to high-resolution (3K and 4K) and three-dimensional imaging technology, surgeons performing a laparoscopy have an extremely detailed picture of the patient's anatomy, allowing more precise incisions with a lower risk of bleeding.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

New Innovative Kidney Matching Process May Improve Success Rates of Kidney Transplants

New Innovative Kidney Matching Process May Improve Success Rates of Kidney Transplants

New innovative kidney matching process called kidney exchange can roughly double the success rates of kidney transplants. Failure-aware kidney exchange can significantly increase the expected number of lives saved.

Kidney Transplant Chains More Successful in Saving Lives

Kidney Transplant Chains More Successful in Saving Lives

Transplant societies which put kidney transplant chains first and kidney exchanges next, can increase the total number of transplants, thereby saving more lives

First Combined Liver-Kidney Transplant Performed at PGIMER

First Combined Liver-Kidney Transplant Performed at PGIMER

Doctors performed first combined liver-kidney transplant at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on a terminally ill patient. Organs donated by girl declared brain-dead in Bihar

Genes Involved in Tolerance Following Kidney Transplantation Identified

Genes Involved in Tolerance Following Kidney Transplantation Identified

Researchers found increased expression of many genes associated with the regulation of certain immune cells.The findings provide an improved understanding of transplant organ acceptance and rejection.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

