medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Kidney Transplant Chains More Successful in Saving Lives

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 10, 2018 at 10:17 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Transplant societies which put kidney transplant chains first and kidney exchanges next, can increase the total number of transplants, thereby saving more lives finds new research from the UBC Sauder School of Business.
Kidney Transplant Chains More Successful in Saving Lives
Kidney Transplant Chains More Successful in Saving Lives

Typically, kidney donations are allocated in a kidney exchange, where pools of patients are each paired with a loved one willing to donate. When a pair is incompatible because of differences in blood type or other tissue sensitivities, donors within the exchange are swapped among incompatible pairs to allow for more transplants. But, when an altruistic donor - meaning someone willing to donate his or her kidney to anyone in need - enters the kidney exchange, the number of potential transplants increases dramatically.

The study is the first to determine the minimum and maximum number of transplants that can be expected in a kidney transplant chain for small- and medium-sized exchanges, which are common in medical practice.

"We know through previous studies that kidney transplant chains are incredibly important, but our research has found that adding just one altruistic donor to a kidney exchange - thereby creating a chain - can lead to substantially more kidney transplants," explains lead author Yichuan Ding, assistant professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business. "Our findings will greatly benefit patients, especially those who are hard-to-match."

Allocating donated kidneys to deserving patients with end-stage renal disease is an important challenge in today's health care system. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, in 2015 there were 2,858 patients waiting for a kidney transplant, with 604 kidneys originating from deceased donors and living donors providing 383.

"Right now, the longest kidney transplant chain in the world has completed 88 transplants since 2013, with additional surgeries still scheduled," Ding says. "We believe our algorithm could be incorporated into current medical decision-making tools to extend this chain even longer, further improving accuracy and speed of matching."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Kidney Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Medical Tourism-The Road Ahead

Medical Tourism-The Road Ahead

Medical Tourism has become a serious enterprise in India over the last two years. However some hospitals have been practicing it for quite a few years.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Transplantation Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 Fish Oil Triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish Oil Triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish oil triglycerides containing omega 3 fatty acids are nutritional supplements given directly ...

 Allodynia

Allodynia

Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...