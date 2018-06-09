medindia
Global Warming May Raise Childhood Viral Infection Rates

by Iswarya on  September 6, 2018 at 6:51 PM Child Health News
New study shows a positive association between HFMD (Hand, foot, and mouth disease) and temperature and humidity. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Dermatology.
Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a common childhood viral infection that is most common in warmer summer months.

No significant relationship was identified between HFMD and precipitation, wind speed, or sunshine.

The findings suggest that global warming may impact the rates of HFMD, both by prolonging the duration of outbreaks during peak seasons and by increasing the likelihood of HFMD transmission throughout the year.

"There is an emerging understanding of the link between our changing climate and the rising incidence of various infectious diseases. Many of these changes are so insidious that they are hard for the average practitioner to detect at the individual level," said lead author Dr. Sarah Coates, of the University of California, San Francisco.

"We hope to raise awareness within the medical community of these large-scale trends and spur appropriate political action given their potential consequences to public health."

