Dengue Cases Worldwide Could Reduce If Global Warming is Limited

‘Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is endemic to over 100 countries in the Latin American, Caribbean, and Asian regions. Using computer modeling a team of scientists has predicted that 3.3 million dengue cases could be avoided per year in the endemic regions if the global-mean temperature is limited to 1.5oC.’

Study

Dengue

The research was led by the UEA in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with colleagues at Universidade do Estado de Mato Grosso, Brazil.The findings are published May 29, 2018, in theLead researcher Dr. Felipe Colón-González, from UEA's School of Environmental Sciences and the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, said: "There is growing concern about the potential impacts of climate change on human health. While it is recognised that limiting warming to 1.5°C would have benefits for human health, the magnitude of these benefits remains mostly unquantified. "This is the first study to show that reductions in warming from 2°C to 1.5°C could have important health benefits."The UN Paris Climate Agreement has set aabove pre-industrial levels.The team studied dengue reports that were confirmed by clinical and laboratory tests in Latin America. Computer models were used to predict the impacts of global warming under different climate scenarios.Dengue is more common in tropical countries as the mosquitoes that transmit the virus to humans thrive in warm and humid conditions.by the end of the century. On the contrary, a global temperature rise by 3.7°C would cause an additional 7.5 million dengue cases per year by the middle of the century.will cause a further drop of up to half a million cases per year,The Caribbean and areas in Latin America like Southern Mexico, northern Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and coastal Brazil are most affected by increase in dengue cases with an estimate of 54 million dengue cases per year.The team also found that, such as Paraguay and northern Argentina.Co-author Dr. Iain Lake, also from UEA, added: "Understanding and quantifying the impacts of warming on human health is crucial for public health preparedness and response. Warming has already reached 1°C above pre-industrial levels, and the current trajectory, if countries meet their international pledges to reduce CO2, is around 3°C - so clearly a lot more needs to be done to reduce CO2 and quickly if we are to avoid these impacts."Dengue is caused by the dengue virus . Dengue is a fast emerging pandemic-prone viral disease that has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. It is endemic in over 100 countries that are situated mostly in Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The disease has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions.. Sometimes the virus can cause a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue or dengue hemorrhagic fever.There is no specific treatment or vaccine for dengue as of now, and in rare cases, it can be lethal.Source: Medindia