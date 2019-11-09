medindia

Kim Kardashian Tests Positive for Autoimmune Condition Lupus

by Hannah Joy on  September 11, 2019 at 10:35 AM Celebrity Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kim Kardashian who is a reality TV star was recently tested positive for lupus antibodies and rheumatoid arthritis.

The star was already suffering from a few painful physical symptoms including swollen joints, headaches, fatigue after which she decided to undergo a blood test.
Kim Kardashian Tests Positive for Autoimmune Condition Lupus
Kim Kardashian Tests Positive for Autoimmune Condition Lupus

Daniel Wallace, who's Kim's doctor called her for revealing the results of her blood test and said, "Your antibodies are positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis."

Show Full Article


The tensed star, who was with Khloe Kardashian, thereafter called her other sister Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner saying, "I'm freaking out.

Post the results Wallace went on to list a handful of the illnesses' corresponding side effects, joint pain, and exhaustion that she is suffering from. Still, he made sure to remind her that these test results alone don't necessarily confirm the actual presence of either disease.

Wallace said: "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings," and they scheduled a follow-up appointment.

What is Lupus?

Lupus is a complex disease, the cause of which is unknown. The body forms antibodies against its own tissues. The antibodies attach to certain protein molecules resulting in immune complexes which contribute to inflammation and tissue injury in different parts of the body.

Over the years, there have been major advancements in our understanding of lupus. However, there is still a need to bridge the gap between treatment and research in order to generate new data for finding a possible cure that will provide solace and hope to lupus patients and their families.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Lupus Nephritis

Lupus nephritis occurs in 60% of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and is classified into 6 categories. The symptoms are fever, joint pain, swelling, and proteinuria, among others.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the joints, skin, kidney, heart, lungs, blood vessels and brain.

World Lupus Day: "Let's Join Together to Fight Lupus"

World Lupus Day is celebrated on 10th May every year. It aims to create awareness about lupus, so that better diagnostics and treatments can be developed and a possible cure found for the disease.

Omega-3 Rich Diet Reduces Disease Severity in Lupus

Daily servings of fatty fish, nuts and seeds that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids improve sleep and depressive symptoms in lupus patients.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as self and attacks it.

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) is a type of vasculitis that usually affects the upper airways, lungs and kidneys.

Microscopic Polyangiitis

Microscopic polyangitis, infection of small blood vessels, presents with general symptoms of fever, muscle pain and weight loss. Localized symptoms can also occur.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Myasthenia GravisVitiligoAutoimmune DisordersGranulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)Microscopic PolyangiitisAplastic Anemia

What's New on Medindia

Just 1 or 2 Daytime Naps a Week can Reduce Heart Attack, Stroke Risk

Antibiotics in Preterm Infants May Affect Their Healthy Gut Bacteria

Try Out Variety: Smart Way to Get Your Kids to Eat Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive