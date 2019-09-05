World Lupus Day: “Let’s Join Together to Fight Lupus”

Highlights:
- World Lupus Day is celebrated on 10th
May every year
- Its major objective is to create greater awareness
and understanding of the disease
- It encourages research for developing new
diagnostic tools and treatments and eventually finding a cure
World Lupus Day is
being celebrated globally on 10th
May every year since 2004. It is sponsored
by the World Lupus Federation, which is a coalition of numerous lupus patient
organizations around the world, with the common goal of generating greater
awareness about the disease and improving the lives of those afflicted.
Lupus
is a major global health problem and can
affect practically anyone and everyone - people of all ages, genders,
nationalities, ethnicities, and races. It can affect any part of the body at
any time, often with life-changing consequences. While lupus knows no
boundaries, having first-hand knowledge about the disease can help lessen its
impact.
Aims of World Lupus Day
World Lupus Day
aims to highlight the following aspects:
- Improvement
of healthcare services catering to the needs of lupus patients
- Early
detection and prompt treatment of lupus cases
- Generation
of reliable epidemiological data on lupus
- Importance
of research in finding a cure for lupus
- Rectification
of public misconceptions about lupus
- Providing
physical and emotional support to persons living with lupus
World Lupus Day 2019 Theme: Let's Join Together to Fight Lupus
The theme for the 16th
annual
celebration of World Lupus Day on 10th
May 2019 is 'Let's Join Together to Fight Lupus.'
The celebrations will be supported by the
World Lupus Federation, which is an association of over 200 patient
organizations across the globe. The World Lupus Federation promotes
educational, research, and advocacy activities with the aim to generate greater public
awareness of the disease.
How is World Lupus Day Celebrated?
World Lupus Day is celebrated
through various activities and events organized all over the world to
commemorate the occasion and raise awareness about the disease. Some of these
activities are briefly highlighted below:
- Educational
Activities: These activities are crucial for creating awareness,
especially among lupus patients about their condition. Pamphlets
tailored to their needs can be very helpful. For illiterate patients,
verbal communication is the best option for educating them about the
disease. Female patients should additionally be given advice regarding
marriage, contraception, pregnancy, and breastfeeding. Besides the
patients, their families should also be educated so that they are more
supportive and receptive to their needs
- Organization
of Rallies: Rallies can be organized to create awareness about lupus.
For example, the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State
Chapter always organizes a World Lupus Day Rally every year
- Lupus Day
Walks: These walks not only commemorate World Lupus Day, but also
create awareness about the condition and raise funds for lupus research
through sponsorships
- Lupus
Ambassadors: Ambassadors can be instrumental in elevating the status
of lupus on the global health agenda. For example, musician and
philanthropist Julian Lennon has been the Global Ambassador for the Lupus
Foundation of America since 2011
- Advocacy: The
aim of advocacy should be to encourage world leaders to help lupus patients.
An important policy document related to advocacy is the "Lupus Knows No Boundaries e-Report",
which highlights the experiences of lupus patients and their physical and
emotional needs
- Networking: Setting
up a network that includes families of lupus patients, physicians, lupus
researchers, and government officials can lead to better outcomes and
prospects for lupus patients
- Twitter
Chats: Posting messages on Twitter with the
hashtag #WorldLupusDay can stimulate useful conversations and generate
awareness about the disease among the global Twitter community
- Real Life
Stories: These provide first-hand experiences from lupus sufferers
that can enlighten others and encourage them to do something for people
living with lupus
- Tea Parties:
Organizing a tea party at home allows family and friends of lupus patients
to get together to collectively celebrate World Lupus Day
- Go for
Anything Purple: The awareness color for lupus is
purple. For example, wearing a purple lupus awareness ribbon,
wristband, T-shirt, or sweatshirt, or buying lupus themed coffee mug or
tea towel can show support for people living with lupus, as well as raise
funds for lupus research from the sales
Lupus Day Celebrations around the World
- World Lupus
Day Exhibition in Singapore: Lupus Association of Singapore in
association with Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore is organizing a World
Lupus Day Exhibition to share their knowledge and experience about the
disease with the general public. They will also provide useful information
on how lupus is treated and where to seek help
- World Lupus
Day Walk in the UK: The Hibbs Lupus Trust, Cannock, Staffordshire, UK
is organizing its Annual World Lupus Day Walk on 10th May 2019
- Fun Walk in
South Africa: A fun walk is organized annually by the Tygerberg Hospital
in Cape Town, South Africa, just for the fun of walking. This 5 km Fun
Walk on World Lupus Day is aimed at raising awareness about the disease
- Awareness
Programs in Bulgaria: The Bulgarian
Organization for Patients with Rheumatic Diseases (BOPRD) organizes
awareness programs on World Lupus Day every year. This includes interviews
and publications by the media, as well a lighting-up the National
Palace of Culture, one of the most famous buildings in Sofia, in purple
Lupus: Facts & Figures
- 5 million people are affected by lupus worldwide
- 16,000 new lupus cases are reported annually across
the world
- 90-95 percent of lupus patients experience muscle
and/or joint pain
- On average, it takes 6.4 years to receive a lupus
diagnosis in the UK
- Prevalence
of lupus is 3 per 100,000 in India
- Survival
rate from lupus in India is 50-60 percent at 10 years
- Major
clinical features in Indian lupus patients are arthritis (63%), fever
(51%), and skin lesions (45%)
- Lupus is
more common in women - 9 out of 10 patients are female
- Lupus can
damage any organ or tissue in the body, including the heart, kidneys,
skin, and joints
- Lupus is not contagious and therefore cannot spread
from person-to-person
Lupus: Beliefs & Attitudes
A 16-Nation International Survey
carried out by the
World Lupus Federation has shown that there is a low global understanding of
the disease. Some of the key findings regarding beliefs and attitudes about
lupus are highlighted below:
- 51 percent of participants did not know that lupus
is a disease
- Of those who knew that lupus is a disease, 48
percent over 55 years did not know of any complications associated with
the disease
- 57 percent of participants were comfortable in
hugging a lupus patient
- 56 percent of participants were comfortable sitting
next to a lupus patient on a bus
- 49 percent of participants were comfortable in
sharing food with a lupus patient
- 13 percent of participants believed that
unprotected sex can spread lupus
- 11 percent of participants believed that lupus is a
type of bacteria
- 76 percent of participants thought that more
awareness is required to highlight the impact of lupus on sufferers
- 65 percent of participants felt that the best ways
to dissipate information about lupus are through online websites, social
media, print, and electronic media
Latest Developments in Lupus Research
Over
the years, there have been major advancements in our understanding of lupus.
However, there is still a need to bridge the gap between treatment and research
in order to generate new data for finding a possible cure that will provide
solace and hope to lupus patients and their families.
‘World Lupus Day is celebrated on 10th May every year with the aim of generating awareness, developing better diagnostics and treatments and finding a cure for the disease.’
As
per the Lupus Foundation of America, there are currently over 40 new drugs in
the pipeline, under various stages of development. Many of these drugs are
undergoing clinical trials, with around ten already in Phase III. Importantly,
more public-private- partnerships (PPP) will expedite these drug development
efforts. Some of the fruits of research are briefly highlighted below:
- Monoclonal
Antibodies: The first drug to be developed for lupus in over half a
century was a monoclonal antibody (Belimumab), which was marketed by GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) in 2011. Another monoclonal antibody (Rituximab) is very effective against the
hematologic form of lupus
- LFA-REAL
Assessment Tool: The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) has
recently developed a tool called LFA-Rapid Evaluation of Activity in Lupus
(LFA-REAL) for the assessment of the pathogenesis of lupus and its
response to treatment. Importantly, this new tool can assess the progress
of new drug molecules undergoing clinical trials, which can significantly
accelerate drug development
- Stem Cell
Therapy: The LFA provides funding for stem cell research for the
development of novel therapies for lupus. Currently, mesenchymal stem
cells (MSCs) are being used for developing these therapies. MSCs are a
type of 'adult' stem cells found in mature tissues of the body. Notably,
clinical trials using MSCs have shown that 75 percent of the study
participants responded well to treatment, which is highly promising
- Metabolic
Inhibitors: Two drugs, both used for regulating metabolism, have
shown promising results in lupus patients. One of these is metformin,
which is widely used for the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus, while
the other is termed '2DG', which is still undergoing investigation
Health Tips for Lupus
Patients
- Avoidance of Exposure to
Sunlight: Since sunlight can aggravate lupus symptoms,
it is important to take precautions. Long-sleeved clothes, hats or
umbrellas are recommended for going out in the sun. Using a sunscreen
lotion having a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 25 or above will protect
against harmful UV rays present in sunlight
- Prompt Treatment of Infections: Infections are common in lupus patients, especially if taking
steroids or immunosuppressants. Therefore, it is important that patients
should get any unexplained fever evaluated and treated promptly
- Precaution for Contraceptives: Female
lupus patients should use contraceptive pills with caution. Pills that
contain only progesterone or low-dose estrogen are recommended. A better
option is to use barrier methods
So, on World Lupus Day let us join hands to garner support
and pool our resources together to fight this disabling and potentially fatal
disease, so that lupus patients can lead active and fulfilling lives!
