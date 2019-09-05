World Lupus Day: “Let’s Join Together to Fight Lupus”

World Lupus Day is celebrated on 10 th May every year

World Lupus Day is being celebrated globally on 10May every year since 2004. It is sponsored by the World Lupus Federation, which is a coalition of numerous lupus patient organizations around the world, with the common goal of generating greater awareness about the disease and improving the lives of those afflicted.