World Red Cross Day - Celebrating Strength and Reach

The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated on 8th May of every year commemorating the birth anniversary of its founder Henry Dunant who was the also the first recipient of Nobel Peace Prize. This year the celebration is about the strength, global reach and the contribution of staff and volunteers of Red Cross.By highlighting its diversity in work and universality of approach the Red Cross also aims to expand the public's understanding of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The Red Cross is hoping to use the power of people's emotion felt towards the Movement to celebrate the impact and commitment of its staff and volunteers.The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is a large humanitarian network of around 80 million people worldwide helping those affected by a disaster, conflict, health and social issues. It is comprised of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the 191 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. These components are united by the seven principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.