The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated on 8th May of every year commemorating the birth anniversary of its founder Henry Dunant who was the also the first recipient of Nobel Peace Prize. This year the celebration is about the strength, global reach and the contribution of staff and volunteers of Red Cross.By highlighting its diversity in work and universality of approach the Red Cross also aims to expand the public's understanding of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The Red Cross is hoping to use the power of people's emotion felt towards the Movement to celebrate the impact and commitment of its staff and volunteers.The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is a large humanitarian network of around 80 million people worldwide helping those affected by a disaster, conflict, health and social issues. It is comprised of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the 191 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. These components are united by the seven principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

World Red Cross Day - Celebrating Strength and Reach

To alleviate human suffering

To protect people's lives and improve health and

To protect human dignity during emergencies and conflicts

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Addressing sexual violence

Building respect for the law

Cooperating with national societies

Economic security

Enabling people with disabilities & physical rehabilitation

Forensic science

Health

Helping detainees

Humanitarian diplomacy

Migrants, refugees, asylum seekers

Mine action

Restoring family links

Water and habitat

Working with the corporate sector

Red Cross Day Celebrations 2019

International Committee of the Red Cross - (https://www.icrc.org/en) World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2019 - (https://media.ifrc.org/ifrc/world-red-cross-red-crescent-day-2019/)

The Red Cross Society was established in 1863 by Henry Dunant after he witnessed the aftermath of war and called upon people to help the victims. Following this, a five-member committee including Dunant was formed by the Geneva Society for Public Welfare in 1863 which came to be known as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Since then, having worked through the two world wars, ICRC has continued urging governments to strengthen international humanitarian law.With around 16,000 employees and centers in almost 80 countries, ICRC helps people affected by conflicts, violence , natural disasters, and crises and also promotes laws protecting war victims. An impartial, independent and neutral organization, the ICRC's mandate is based on the Geneva Conventions of 1949. Voluntary donations from governments and the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies fund the activities of ICRC.Activities of the ICRC are concentrated in the following domains:Their focus is on helping civilians, women, children, migrants, refugees, detainees, asylum seekers and people with disability among others.This year the Red Cross hopes to continue to position the local and global reach and relevance of the Movement and also its capacity to help the communities that are most difficult to reach, leaving no one behind. It also aims to identify and profile the local actors who are capable and have community acceptance and accountability.