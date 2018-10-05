World Lupus Day 2018

The 10 th of May is annually observed as World Lupus Day to create awareness on the fatal disease.

World Lupus Day is annually observed on the 10of May to create awareness about the otherwise not well-known disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus or lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect any part of the body. Lupus does not discriminate. It can affect anyone, at any age, in many different ways. The theme for 2018 is 'Lupus does not discriminate. It can affect anyone, at any age, in many different ways'. On the 15annual observance of World Lupus Day, international organizations worldwide intend to spread lupus awareness in order to help control its impact.