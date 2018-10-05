medindia
World Lupus Day 2018
World Lupus Day 2018

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 10, 2018 at 12:28 PM
Highlights:
  • The 10th of May is annually observed as World Lupus Day to create awareness on the fatal disease.
  • Lupus is an autoimmune disease that may lead to inflammation, pain, and damage in various parts of the body.
  • Lupus affects approximately 5 million people worldwide with 1.5 million of them living in the United States alone.
World Lupus Day is annually observed on the 10th of May to create awareness about the otherwise not well-known disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus or lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect any part of the body. Lupus does not discriminate. It can affect anyone, at any age, in many different ways. The theme for 2018 is 'Lupus does not discriminate. It can affect anyone, at any age, in many different ways'. On the 15th annual observance of World Lupus Day, international organizations worldwide intend to spread lupus awareness in order to help control its impact.
Lupus


Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects people of all nationalities, races, ethnicities, genders and ages. Normally, your body is capable of separating your own body cells from those of invaders. While your immune system attacks the foreign cells, It does no harm to your own cells. However, in lupus, your immune system does not differentiate between foreign cells and your own cells. This causes the immune system to attack and destroy healthy tissue which causes inflammation, pain, and damage in various parts of the body.

Symptoms


Since the symptoms of lupus often mimics those of other ailments, it can be difficult to diagnose. While there is no cure for lupus, treatments can help control disease symptoms.

  • Distinctive feature: a facial rash that looks like the wings of a butterfly across both cheeks.
  • Joint pain, stiffness and swelling
  • Sensitivity to sunlight and skin lesions
  • Fever and fatigue

World Lupus Day and what you can do


World Lupus Day is initiated by the World Lupus Federation with the aim to improve the quality of life for people affected by the disease. The day is celebrated to mark the need for improved patient healthcare services, research into the causes and cure for lupus and diagnostic tools.

While you may not suffer from the disease, you could always help others who are affected in many ways.

  • Wearing purple: Lupus day is associated with the color purple and you could either dress in purple or wear wristbands
  • Sign an awareness pledge on the World Lupus Day's official website
  • Social media: Updating your Facebook profile to the World Lupus Day logo

References:
  1. World Lupus Day - (http://www.worldlupusday.org/)
  2. Understanding Lupus - (https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/world-lupus-day/)


