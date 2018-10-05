World Lupus Day 2018

Highlights:
- The
10th of May is annually observed as World Lupus Day to create
awareness on the fatal disease.
- Lupus is an autoimmune disease that may
lead to inflammation, pain, and damage in various parts of the body.
- Lupus
affects approximately 5 million people worldwide with 1.5 million of them
living in the United States alone.
World
Lupus Day is annually observed on the 10th
of May to create
awareness about the otherwise not well-known disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus or lupus is
a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect any part of the body. Lupus does
not discriminate. It can affect anyone, at any age, in many different ways. The
theme for 2018 is 'Lupus does not discriminate. It can affect anyone, at any age,
in many different ways'. On the 15th
annual observance of World
Lupus Day, international organizations worldwide intend to spread lupus
awareness in order to help control its impact.
Lupus
Lupus
is
a chronic autoimmune disease
that affects people of all
nationalities, races, ethnicities, genders and ages. Normally, your body is
capable of separating your own body cells from those of invaders. While your
immune system attacks the foreign cells, It does no harm to your own cells.
However, in lupus, your immune system does not differentiate between foreign
cells and your own cells. This causes the immune system to attack and destroy
healthy tissue which causes inflammation
, pain, and damage in various
parts of the body.
Symptoms
Since the symptoms of lupus often mimics
those of other ailments, it can be difficult to diagnose. While there is no
cure for lupus, treatments can help control disease symptoms.
- Distinctive feature: a facial rash that
looks like the wings of a butterfly across both cheeks.
- Joint
pain, stiffness and swelling
- Sensitivity
to sunlight and skin lesions
- Fever
and fatigue
World Lupus Day and
what you can do
World Lupus Day is initiated by the World
Lupus Federation with the aim to improve the quality of life for people
affected by the disease. The day is celebrated to mark the need for improved
patient healthcare services, research into the causes and cure for lupus and
diagnostic tools.
While you may not suffer from
the disease, you could always help others who are affected in many ways.
References:
- Wearing
purple: Lupus day is associated with the color purple and you could either
dress in purple or wear wristbands
- Sign
an awareness pledge on the World Lupus Day's official website
- Social
media: Updating your Facebook profile to the World Lupus Day logo
