Raising Awareness of Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CINDs)

- International
awareness day for chronic immunological and neurological diseases is observed
annually on the 12th May to raise awareness about these chronic and
disabling conditions.
- These are progressive conditions leading to
severe disability and unfortunately often go misdiagnosed
because the symptoms are highly non-specific.
- Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases
(CINDs) include fibromyalgia and myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)/chronic fatigue
syndrome (CFS) among others.
International Awareness Day for CINDs - History
The
International Awareness Day for CINDs was first established in the year 1992.
This year marks the 26th
anniversary of the event.
The idea of a CIND awareness day was
mooted by Tom Hennessy,
the founder
of RESCIND, Inc. (Repeal Existing Stereotypes about Chronic Immunological and
Neurological Diseases), who was based in the US, but believed
that it had to be an international event in order to be successful.
‘It is important to create awareness of these "not so obvious" chronic immunological and neurological disabilities that seriously impact the quality of a patient's life.’
The
date 12th May was chosen as it coincided with the
birthday of Florence Nightingale
, the English military
nurse who inspired the establishment of the International Red Cross. Sadly,
Nightingale became chronically ill in her mid-thirties with a Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/ Chronic Fatigue
Syndrome
- like condition. She
was mostly bedridden during the last 50 years of her life. Inspite of having a
crippling condition, she managed to establish the world's first School of
Nursing.
Mr. Hennessy included several conditions
namely, ME/CFS (also known as Chronic
Fatigue and Immune Dysfunction Syndrome
-- CFIDS), Fibromyalgia (FM),
Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and
Gulf War Syndrome under the CIND umbrella. These illnesses are marked by chronic muscle and joint aches
,
extremely low energy levels, cognitive impairment and various other symptoms.
CINDs affect millions of persons around the world. Their cause is not clear and
there is no cure.
What We Can Do To Raise
Awareness About CINDs
There are several ways in which we as
individuals can do our bit to create awareness about CINDs so that more persons
become aware and seek help. Also money raised during this campaign could fund research on CINDs, about which little is
known.
- Using social media platforms such as
Facebook and Twitter to share inspiring and catchy messages and pictures
and colored ribbons representing these illnesses, namely -
- Purple ribbon - Fibromyalgia
(FM)
- Blue ribbon
- Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)
- Green ribbon
- Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) or Lyme disease
- Make custom designed T-shirts with
the CIND logo or ribbon printed or pasted on it using a hot iron. These
can be sold and the proceeds donated for research.
- Collect money from individuals and
corporates to ME/CFS or FM charity. Make a personal contribution.
- If you know someone who writes a
blog, ask them to write about this condition and raise awareness
- If you have CIND, join a support
group and share as well as learn from other patient's experiences.
- Create awareness by organizing a
program on the radio or television and inviting an expert or a patient
having the condition speak about the condition and share their story.
- Do a write-up in the local newspaper
about the condition or share an inspirational story of someone who has
overcome their disability to lead a fulfilling life.
- Involve the local administration and
ask them to pledge their support for the campaign organized in the
community.
- Light up some prominent buildings
with the CINDs logo or display messages prominently.
- Organize a walk or march in your
neighborhood to raise awareness about CINDs.
- Ask the local library to display
your message prominently and display books
about ME/CFS and FM.
Every
little gesture or contribution will go a long way in making a difference. Start
today and do your bit to help persons suffering from CINDs.
About Chronic
Immunological and Neurological Diseases
- In Brief
1.
Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS)
The condition affects close to 2.5
million Americans, however the
condition remains misdiagnosed in many
2.
Fibromyalgia
- Extreme fatigue and tiredness
resulting in inability to carry out daily activities
- Unrefreshing sleep
- Cognitive impairment
- Worsening symptoms when a person
stands up
- Symptoms that worsen after physical
or emotional exertion
3.
Other Diseases Under the CIND Umbrella
- Affects nearly 5 million Americans
above 18 years, and the majority are women
- The exact cause of fibromyalgia is
unknown
- Common symptoms include headaches,
pain and tingling in the hands and feet and sleeplessness (insomnia)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Autism
- Celiac disease
- Multiple sclerosis
- Ulcerative colitis
- Crohn's disease
- Parkinson's disease
- Postural hypotension tachycardia
syndrome (POTS)
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Epilepsy
- Chronic myofascial pain
- Lupus
- Lou Gehrig's (ALS)
