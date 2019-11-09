Shorter Folks are at Higher Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

According to the researchers, the increased risk in shorter individuals may be due to higher liver fat content and a less favorable profile of cardio-metabolic risk factors."Our findings suggest that short people might present with higher cardiometabolic risk factor levels and have higher diabetes risk compared with tall people," said study researcher from the German Institute of Human Nutrition, Germany.For this study, the research team looked at more than 2,500 middle-aged men and women in Germany from a pool of about 26,000 people, after adjusting for age, lifestyle, education, and waist circumference.The study found that the risk of future type 2 diabetes was lower by 41 percent for men and 33 percent for women for each 10cm larger height, when adjusted for age, potential lifestyle confounders, education, and waist circumference.The association of height with diabetes risk appeared to be stronger among normal-weight individuals, with an 86 percent lower risk per 10cm larger height in men, and 67 percent lower risk per 10cm larger height in women.In overweight/obese individuals, each 10cm larger height was associated with diabetes risk being 36 percent lower for men and 30 percent lower for women.This may indicate that a higher diabetes risk with larger waist circumference counteracts beneficial effects related to height, irrespective of whether larger waist circumference is due to growth or due to consuming too many calories, according to the researchers."Our study also suggests that early interventions to reduce height-related metabolic risk throughout life likely need to focus on determinants of growth in sensitive periods during pregnancy, early childhood, puberty, and early adulthood, and should take potential sex differences into account," they added."We found an inverse association between height and risk of type-2 diabetes among men and women, which was largely related to leg length among men," the researchers concluded.Source: IANS