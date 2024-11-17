Diabetes and Mental Health: A Silent Struggle for 86% of Indians

86% Indians with diabetes suffer from mental health issues.



Gender Disparity in Mental Health Among Diabetics

Over 86% of Indians with diabetes suffer from mental health issues like anxiety and depression. ( )The report based on a global survey of seven countries including India, by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), reveals that diabetes impacts mental well-being more than previously thought.The mental health conditions among diabetics were driven commonly due to the fear of developing complications (76 percent). Other factors included daily diabetes management (72 percent), accessing support from a healthcare professional (65 percent), and accessing medicines and supplies (61 percent).Importantly, the data highlighted a gender divide. About 90 percent of women living with diabetes reported experiencing a mental health condition, compared to 84 percent of men.Further, 85 percent of diabetics also reported experiencing diabetes burnout. This was primarily due to feeling frustrated or overwhelmed by daily diabetes management.Of these 73 percent also admitted to stopping or interrupting their diabetes treatment due to stress or feeling overwhelmed.Nearly 80 percent sought increased support for their emotional and mental well-being from their healthcare providers, the report said."While diabetes affects both physical and mental well-being, care often focuses only on blood sugar management, leaving many overwhelmed," said Prof Peter Schwarz, President of the International Diabetes Federation.He emphasised the need to "look beyond blood sugar for a better diabetes life”. The survey included 1,880 individuals across seven countries including India, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa, Spain, and the US.Source-IANS