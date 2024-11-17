About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Link Between Frailty and Dementia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 17 2024 11:50 PM

Frailty is linked to a higher risk of developing dementia, stressing the need for early care.

Link Between Frailty and Dementia Risk
A new international study has linked frailty to an increased risk of dementia. ()
The study, which was published by the University of Queensland, analysed data collected between 1997 and 2024 from 29,849 people aged 60 and over in the United States and Britain. Of those, 3,154 developed dementia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Preventing Dementia: High Cholesterol and Vision Loss Increase Risk
Preventing Dementia: High Cholesterol and Vision Loss Increase Risk
Can dementia risk be reduced from childhood? Yes! Discover 14 risk factors and strategies to cut the global dementia trend in half, starting early in life.

What is Frailty

Frailty is a health state related to ageing where organ systems lose their resilience, making a person more likely to experience falls, disability and hospitalisation. David Ward, lead author of the study from the university's Center for Health Services Research, said that, among the 3,154 analysed people who developed dementia, frailty increased and accelerated nine years prior to a dementia diagnosis.

"This suggests frailty is not merely a consequence of undetected dementia but contributes to its onset," he said."

By understanding the connection between ageing, frailty and dementia, we can use targeted intervention strategies to reduce risk and improve quality of life," he said. He said that the study supports integrating frailty screening into routine health check-ups.

Vascular Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
According to the World Health Organization, dementia, a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking and behaviour, affects over 55 million people globally.

Reference:
  1. Frailty Trajectories Preceding Dementia in the US and UK - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/article-abstract/2826165#google_vignette)
Source-IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...
Frailty Impacts 22 Crore Indians in the 45-59 Age Group
Frailty Impacts 22 Crore Indians in the 45-59 Age Group
Frailty affects 16.2% of the population in the age group of 45-59 in India, stated study.


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement