Japan Battles Bird Flu Surge

Japan faces a surge in bird flu cases, implementing measures to control the spread and protect poultry industry and public health.



Japan is facing a rise in avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks, leading to the culling of around five million chickens and other birds across five prefectures this January.The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries confirmed new outbreaks at two poultry farms in Morioka City this week, prompting the establishment of an on-site response headquarters in Iwate Prefecture.The ministry warned that the outbreaks showed no signs of slowing and the situation may worsen, potentially breaking past records. The ministry also noted the impact on egg prices, reporting a 15-per cent increase since the start of the year, Xinhua news agency reported.H5N1 influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, and its symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and severe respiratory illness.Some industry observers have raised concerns about potential supply shortages as the effects of avian influenza begin to take hold. Japan reported first bird flu outbreak of the season in October 2024 after several chickens were found dead at a poultry farm in Hokkaido. After the detection of the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza, Hokkaido's authorities culled approximately 19,000 chickens at the farm as a preventative measure.Movement restrictions were also implemented, banning the transport of chickens and eggs within a three-kilometre radius of the farm and prohibiting the transport of poultry products outside a 10-kilometre radius.The Hokkaido government had urged strict enforcement of containment measures to prevent further spread and assured the public that poultry products currently in circulation are safe for consumption. In response to the outbreak, the Japanese government had also set up an information liaison office at the Prime Minister's Crisis Management Centre and begun collecting data in coordination with local authorities.Source-IANS