About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Medicaid Coverage Linked to Increased Post-Transplant Risks for Heart Recipients

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 25 2025 4:14 PM

Heart transplant recipients on Medicaid may face higher post-transplant risks, highlighting disparities in healthcare outcomes.

Medicaid Coverage Linked to Increased Post-Transplant Risks for Heart Recipients
New study reveals a connection between socioeconomic disadvantage, Medicaid insurance, and lower survival rates after heart transplantation. The research found that heart transplant patients with Medicaid insurance face a higher risk of developing cardiac allograft vasculopathy (CAV), a condition that impacts transplanted hearts and reduces long-term survival. CAV is linked to over 30% of deaths within 5 to 10 years after heart transplantation.
The study, which included heart transplant recipients aged 18 and older, divided into Medicaid and Non-Medicaid cohorts, and pre-and post-Affordable Care Act (ACA) eras, found that Medicaid-insured patients had a higher likelihood of developing CAV over 5 years, with worse survival rates, particularly in the post-ACA era. It is published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

What is Medicare / Medicaid?
What is Medicare / Medicaid?
Medicaid / Medicare are different governmental programs that provide medical and health-related services to specific groups of people in U.S. and managed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

What is Cardiac Allograft Vasculopathy

“CAV is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality following heart transplant. Our work demonstrates that socioeconomic disadvantage influences the risk of CAV in the months and years following this life-saving operation,” said Sara Sakowitz, a medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and first author of the study.

“Although the ACA has expanded access to heart transplantation for previously uninsured patients, significant barriers to accessing longitudinal post-transplant treatment, affordable medications, and equitable, high-quality care remain.”

Notably, the study found that the risk of developing CAV was mitigated with treatment at high-volume transplant centers.

Overview on USA Healthcare Insurance
Overview on USA Healthcare Insurance
This section gives an introduction about the status of Healthcare Sector in USA – in the past and present and introduction of reforms for a secured future.
Several factors contribute to why patients at high-volume transplant centers fared better. “Patients treated at high-volume transplant centers often benefit from specialized expertise, comprehensive care, and robust patient support systems,” said Peyman Benharash, a cardiothoracic surgeon at UCLA Health, director of the ECMO program and corresponding author of the study.

“These centers are equipped with dedicated teams and streamlined protocols that ensure consistent follow-up and access to essential medications, significantly improving post-transplant outcomes and survival rates."

Advertisement
Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery
Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery
Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.
Source-Eurekalert
Health Insurance
Health Insurance
This slideshow explains the concepts about healthcare insurance industry in India.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Insurance News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education