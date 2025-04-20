About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Americans Aren't Taking Bird Flu Seriously?

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 20 2025 11:46 PM

Bird flu (HPAI) is a contagious virus in birds that can sometimes infect humans, posing health risks.

In an editorial in the American Journal of Public Health, researchers from CUNY SPH warn that public indifference and lack of awareness about bird flu (HPAI) could hinder efforts to control the virus and risk triggering a broader public health crisis. (1 Trusted Source
The American Publicâ€™s Disengagement With Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI): Considerations for Vaccination and Dietary Changes

Go to source)

U.S. Population Survey on Health Issues

The authors, including CUNY SPH Assistant Professor Rachael Piltch-Loeb, Associate Professor Katarzyna Wyka, Professor Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Senior Scholar Kenneth Rabin, Distinguished Lecturer Scott C. Ratzan, and Dean Ayman El-Mohandes, conducted a population representative survey of U.S. residents from August 5 to 15, 2024, which used an in-depth sampling framework and intentional oversampling of rural populations.

Over half (53.7%) did not know that pasteurized milk is safer than raw milk, although almost three of four respondents (71.3%) did understand that cooking meat at high temperatures could eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses like H5N1.

Over a quarter (27%) of respondents said they were unwilling to modify their diet to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus, and more than one in four respondents (28.7%) expressed reluctance to take a potential vaccine for H5N1, even if advised by the CDC to do so.

Participants who described themselves as Republicans or Independents were significantly less likely than Democrats to support either vaccination or dietary modifications.

Rural Americans, many of whom are more likely to work or live in or near livestock industries, were less likely to accept public health measures, including vaccination and dietary changes, compared to their urban counterparts.

“These attitudes could pose a serious obstacle to containing the virus and preventing a major public health crisis,” says Piltch-Loeb, the study’s lead author. “The fact that responses vary significantly by political party and geography emphasizes the need for a carefully segmented health communications strategy to address the issue.”

Rabin, who has been engaged in health communications campaigns for more than four decades, adds that, “Working closely with agricultural leaders, farm communities and food processing companies will be critical, and the fact that most of the agricultural workers who are at direct risk of exposure to the bird flu virus may be undocumented could seriously jeopardize efforts to track and control the spread of infections.”

Reference:
  1. The American Public’s Disengagement With Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI): Considerations for Vaccination and Dietary Changes - (https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/abs/10.2105/AJPH.2025.308080)
Source-Eurekalert
