List of Drugs that may cause Runny Nose (Rhinitis)

Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common -
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting
Most Common-
Injection site reaction, dilatation of blood vessels, rash, runny nose, difficulty in breathing and chest pain
Most Common-
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Most Common-
Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness