Bird Flu Claims Life of Infant Girl in Andhra Pradesh

Bird flu is a viral infection that spreads from birds to humans, often through contact with infected poultry.

Bird Flu



Global Concerns Over Bird Flu Evolution

In a tragic development that has drawn national attention, a two-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh has died after contracting theThe child, a resident of Baliah Nagar in Narasaopet town, Palnadu district, died on March 16 while receiving intensive care at AIIMS-Mangalagiri. Officials from the state health department revealed that the Pune-based National Institute of Virology confirmed the diagnosis on March 24, with further validation by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).Health officials investigating the case believe the likely source of infection was the child’s consumption of raw chicken on February 26. Family members acknowledged that she occasionally consumed raw meat—a practice known to significantly raise the risk of avian influenza transmission. Symptoms including high fever and breathing difficulty began to develop on February 28. She was first admitted to a local hospital and later transferred to AIIMS-Mangalagiri on March 4 when her condition worsened.Reassuringly, the child’s parents and other close contacts have tested negative for H5N1. “This indicates no evidence of human-to-human transmission in this case,” a senior official from the health ministry said, noting that H5N1 human transmission remains extremely rare globally.Dr T Damodar Naidu, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, confirmed that physical surveillance of poultry farms in Palnadu and surrounding districts showed no signs of bird flu among poultry. “There is no evidence of an outbreak among birds. However, we continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.In response, the Andhra Pradesh health department has deployed rapid response teams to conduct door-to-door fever surveys in the affected area. No other suspected cases have been identified so far. Surveillance will continue for two weeks. The Union health ministry has also dispatched a National Joint Outbreak Response Team to support state authorities in managing the situation and conducting an epidemiological investigation.“AIIMS-Mangalagiri, which houses an ICMR Virus Research and Diagnostic Lab, is well-equipped to test for influenza strains,” a health ministry official confirmed, adding that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has detected no unusual spike in flu-like illnesses in the region.While H5N1 infections in humans are rare, the virus is known for its high mortality rate—approximately 50% in reported cases globally.Human cases are mostly linked to close contact with infected poultry or consumption of contaminated products.India has reported only four confirmed cases of human avian influenza in the past five years, with the last fatality in 2021 involving an 11-year-old boy from Gurugram. Globally, experts are now concerned about the virus’s adaptation to new species. A newer H5N1 subtype (clade 2.3.4.4b), which emerged in North America in 2022, has since spread to wild mammals and even dairy cattle, heightening concerns about zoonotic transmission.“Increasing adaptability of the virus to new hosts—including mammals—remains the biggest concern,” said Prof. Jeremy Luban of UMass Chan Medical School at a recent international symposium.Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid consuming undercooked or raw poultry, report unusual bird deaths, and seek immediate medical attention in case of flu-like symptoms after contact with birds. “The virus cannot survive at temperatures above 60-70°C, so proper cooking is essential,” said Dr Naidu.The Andhra Pradesh government, with central support, is continuing its investigation and containment efforts. While there is no immediate cause for panic, officials stress the need for continued vigilance and public cooperation.Source-Medindia