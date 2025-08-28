About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Generative AI Detects High-Risk Bird Flu Exposures

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 28 2025 12:39 AM

Leading the revolution in big data and AI, we explore disruptive yet promising solutions to challenges like bird flu.

Generative AI Detects High-Risk Bird Flu Exposures
A new study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) shows that generative AI can help detect hidden risks of avian influenza (H5N1) by scanning emergency room records for overlooked exposure clues. (1 Trusted Source
Generative Artificial Intelligenceâ€“based Surveillance for Avian Influenza Across a Statewide Healthcare System

Go to source)
The findings, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, highlight how artificial intelligence could strengthen national surveillance for emerging infectious diseases.


Bird Flu
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
Advertisement

Spotting Risks Buried in Notes

Researchers used a large language model (LLM) to analyze 13,494 emergency department visits across the University of Maryland Medical System in 2024. All patients had respiratory or eye symptoms consistent with early H5N1 infection.

The AI tool flagged 76 records mentioning possible high-risk exposures, such as working as a butcher or handling livestock. After review, 14 patients were confirmed to have recent contact with poultry, wild birds, or farm animals—exposures that were recorded incidentally but not linked to clinical suspicion for bird flu at the time.

“These are the types of details that get buried in patient records,” said lead author Katherine E. Goodman, PhD, JD, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology & Public Health at UMSOM. “By surfacing them, AI can help us spot risks that would otherwise go unnoticed.”


Advertisement
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Growing Threat of H5N1

The U.S. continues to battle its largest-ever outbreak of H5N1. Since early 2024, the virus has affected over 1,075 dairy herds in 17 states and killed 175 million poultry and wild birds. While confirmed human cases remain rare—70 nationwide with one death—public health officials fear undetected infections and possible mutations that could enable human-to-human spread.

The AI review took just 26 minutes of human oversight and cost only three cents per patient note. In tests against 10,000 historical records, the model achieved a 90% positive predictive value and 98% negative predictive value.

“Generative AI gives us a powerful, scalable way to build a national network of clinical sentinel sites,” said co-author Anthony Harris, MD, MPH, Professor and Acting Chair of Epidemiology & Public Health at UMSOM.


Advertisement
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence(AI) on Modern Dentistry
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence(AI) on Modern Dentistry
Explore how artificial intelligence revolutionizes diagnostics, treatment planning, patient care, and various dental specialties, offering unprecedented accuracy and efficiency in dental practices.

Preparing for the Future

UMSOM researchers say the tool could eventually run in real time within electronic health records, alerting providers to possible exposures and prompting targeted testing or patient isolation.

“This is the kind of early warning system we need,” said Mark T. Gladwin, MD, UMSOM Dean and Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. “Big data and AI can help us detect the first signals of emerging epidemics and act before it’s too late.”

The work was supported by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the UM Institute for Health Computing, a partnership between University of Maryland institutions and the University of Maryland Medical System.

Reference:
  1. Generative Artificial Intelligence–based Surveillance for Avian Influenza Across a Statewide Healthcare System - (https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaf369/8232938?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false)
Source-Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...

