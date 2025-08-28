Generative AI Detects High-Risk Bird Flu Exposures

Leading the revolution in big data and AI, we explore disruptive yet promising solutions to challenges like bird flu.

A new study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) shows thatThe findings, published inhighlight how artificial intelligence could strengthen national surveillance for emerging infectious diseases.Researchers used a large language model (LLM) to analyze 13,494 emergency department visits across the University of Maryland Medical System in 2024. All patients had respiratory or eye symptoms consistent with early H5N1 infection.TheAfter review, 14 patients were confirmed to have recent contact with poultry, wild birds, or farm animals—exposures that were recorded incidentally but not linked to clinical suspicion for bird flu at the time.“These are the types of details that get buried in patient records,” said lead author Katherine E. Goodman, PhD, JD, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology & Public Health at UMSOM. “By surfacing them, AI can help us spot risks that would otherwise go unnoticed.”The U.S. continues to battle its largest-ever outbreak of H5N1. Since early 2024, the virus has affected over 1,075 dairy herds in 17 states and killed 175 million poultry and wild birds. While confirmed human cases remain rare—70 nationwide with one death—public health officials fear undetected infections and possible mutations that could enable human-to-human spread.The“Generative AI gives us a powerful, scalable way to build a national network of clinical sentinel sites,” said co-author Anthony Harris, MD, MPH, Professor and Acting Chair of Epidemiology & Public Health at UMSOM.UMSOM researchers say the tool could eventually run in real time within electronic health records, alerting providers to possible exposures and prompting targeted testing or patient isolation.“This is the kind of early warning system we need,” said Mark T. Gladwin, MD, UMSOM Dean and Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.The work was supported by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the UM Institute for Health Computing, a partnership between University of Maryland institutions and the University of Maryland Medical System.Source-Medindia