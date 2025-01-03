A recent study questions the direct link between smoking and chronic kidney disease, suggesting confounding factors like diabetes and hypertension may be involved.
A recent study published in Health Data Science investigates the complex link between smoking behavior and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Led by Zhilong Zhang from the Institute of Medical Technology at Peking University Health Science Center and Professor Luxia Zhang from the National Institute of Health Data Science at Peking University, the research analyzed data from over 500,000 UK Biobank participants. The study utilized both traditional observational methods and advanced Mendelian randomization (MR) analyzes to determine whether smoking directly contributes to CKD (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Association of Smoking with Chronic Kidney Disease Stages 3 to 5: A Mendelian Randomization Study
‘Did You Know?
Chronic kidney disease causes more deaths each year than breast cancer or prostate cancer. It is the under-recognized public health crisis. #medindia #kidney #cancer’
Observational and Mendelian Randomization ResultsAlthough observational studies showed a positive link between smoking status and the risk of CKD, the Mendelian randomization analysis found no evidence of a causal relationship. In particular, genetic variants related to smoking behavior did not exhibit a direct causal effect on the development of CKD.
Diabetes and Hypertension in Smoking-CKD LinkThese findings suggest that the previously observed associations in observational studies might be influenced by confounding factors rather than a direct causal link. Researchers propose that factors such as diabetes and hypertension may act as mediators in the relationship between smoking and CKD.
“Our results emphasize the need for more detailed mediation analyzes on large-scale, multi-ethnic datasets to fully understand the interplay between smoking and CKD,” said Professor Luxia Zhang. “While smoking remains a significant health risk factor, its direct role in CKD development requires further investigation.”
Exploring Mediation Pathways in CKDFuture research will aim to address these complexities by analyzing the potential mediation pathways and exploring the role of other environmental and genetic factors.
This study provides valuable insights into CKD prevention strategies and highlights the importance of addressing confounding factors in public health research.
Reference:
- Association of Smoking with Chronic Kidney Disease Stages 3 to 5: A Mendelian Randomization Study - (https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/hds.0199)
Source-Eurekalert