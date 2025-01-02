Non-Invasive Gastric Cancer Monitoring With ctDNA Biomarkers

Study identifies ctDNA methylation biomarkers for non-invasive gastric cancer monitoring, offering an improved prognosis and personalized treatment guidance.
New study has identified plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) methylation biomarkers for monitoring gastric cancer (GC) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Extensive methylation analysis of circulating tumor DNA in plasma of patients with gastric cancer
Go to source). The five hypermethylated genes - SPG20, FBN1, SDC2, TFPI2, and SEPT have shown potential as biomarkers for gastric cancer (GC) prognosis and monitoring.
ctDNA Methylation for Predicting Gastric CancerThese genes, detected through plasma ctDNA methylation analysis, showed a correlation with disease status and patient outcomes. The research utilized targeted bisulfite sequencing, which revealed that patients with higher methylation levels of these five genes had a worse prognosis compared to those with lower methylation.
These findings are more effective than the existing tumor markers like CEA and CA19-9 used for predicting the progression of gastric cancer.
Non-Invasive Gastric Cancer MonitoringThe study focused on a small cohort of GC patients. The results suggest that ctDNA methylation could serve as a more sensitive and non-invasive method for tracking tumor progression and recurrence in GC patients. The study also paves the way for future research in personalized medicine, where ctDNA methylation levels can be used to guide treatment decisions.
With advancements in liquid biopsy technologies, these biomarkers offer hope for improved cancer detection and monitoring for patients with recurrent or metastatic gastric cancer.
