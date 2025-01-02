About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Non-Invasive Gastric Cancer Monitoring With ctDNA Biomarkers

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 2 2025 2:40 PM

Study identifies ctDNA methylation biomarkers for non-invasive gastric cancer monitoring, offering an improved prognosis and personalized treatment guidance.

Non-Invasive Gastric Cancer Monitoring With ctDNA Biomarkers
New study has identified plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) methylation biomarkers for monitoring gastric cancer (GC) (1 Trusted Source
Extensive methylation analysis of circulating tumor DNA in plasma of patients with gastric cancer

Go to source).
The five hypermethylated genes - SPG20, FBN1, SDC2, TFPI2, and SEPT have shown potential as biomarkers for gastric cancer (GC) prognosis and monitoring.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

ctDNA Methylation for Predicting Gastric Cancer

These genes, detected through plasma ctDNA methylation analysis, showed a correlation with disease status and patient outcomes. The research utilized targeted bisulfite sequencing, which revealed that patients with higher methylation levels of these five genes had a worse prognosis compared to those with lower methylation.

These findings are more effective than the existing tumor markers like CEA and CA19-9 used for predicting the progression of gastric cancer.

Non-Invasive Gastric Cancer Monitoring

The study focused on a small cohort of GC patients. The results suggest that ctDNA methylation could serve as a more sensitive and non-invasive method for tracking tumor progression and recurrence in GC patients. The study also paves the way for future research in personalized medicine, where ctDNA methylation levels can be used to guide treatment decisions.

Cancer Pain - Causes - Effects - Assessment - Treatment - FAQs - Video
Cancer Pain - Causes - Effects - Assessment - Treatment - FAQs - Video
Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.
With advancements in liquid biopsy technologies, these biomarkers offer hope for improved cancer detection and monitoring for patients with recurrent or metastatic gastric cancer.

Reference:
  1. Extensive methylation analysis of circulating tumor DNA in plasma of patients with gastric cancer - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-79252-y)


Advertisement
New Insights into Origin of Stomach Cancer
New Insights into Origin of Stomach Cancer
Researchers anticipated that the identification of stem cells will enable drug discovery to pre-empt cancers of the stomach and esophagus at their origin site.
Source-Medindia
Vulnerability in Certain High-risk Cancers Identified
Vulnerability in Certain High-risk Cancers Identified
ALT tumors discovered by a biomarker known as C-circles share a common biology that confers vulnerabilities to be exploited for cancer treatment.

Recommended Readings
Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education