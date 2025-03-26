About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

SenePy: Pioneering AI to Track Aging Cells & Combat Disease

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Mar 26 2025 3:55 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

SenePy, an advanced tool that detects aging cells

SenePy: Pioneering AI to Track Aging Cells & Combat Disease
Senescent cells, also referred to as aging cells, are a major contributor to conditions including cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s. These cells stop dividing but never die, causing tissue damage and chronic inflammation. Finding these cells has always been difficult (1 Trusted Source
Unveiling the cell-type-specific landscape of cellular senescence through single-cell transcriptomics using SenePy

Go to source).
Researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago developed the groundbreaking open-source software SenePy, which is capable of precisely identifying senescent cells. SenePy gives researchers a strong tool to better understand aging on a cellular level and create targeted treatments by studying single-cell sequencing data.

Artificial Intelligence Finds Drugs Targeting Cells Linked to Aging
Artificial Intelligence Finds Drugs Targeting Cells Linked to Aging
Using artificial intelligence, researchers from integrated biosciences have identified three senolytics with superior efficacy and drug-like properties relative to other compounds.

Identifying Aging Cells with SenePy

SenePy, an open-source program, is redefining the way scientists detect aging (senescent) cells. SenePy uses data from single-cell sequencing to determine the genetic signatures of the senescent cells in multiple organs, which is challenging for conventional methods to find. The software compares samples to a vast database of senescent cell markers.

Unlocking New Frontiers in Disease & Anti-Aging

SenePy's report verified that senescent cells frequently group together, exacerbating diseases like inflammation of the brain, cancer, and heart attacks. Interestingly, the method also aids in assessing the efficacy of senolytics (medications intended to eradicate aged cells)

Scientists from all over the world can use SenePy to further research in regenerative medicine, chronic disease prevention, and anti-aging therapies, as it is an open source. This discovery may eventually result in more effective, individualized strategies to reduce the health hazards associated with aging.

Safe Senescent Cell Treatment in Alzheimer's
Safe Senescent Cell Treatment in Alzheimer's
In the ongoing battle against Alzheimer's disease, a Phase I clinical trial has affirmed the safety of a therapy focused on clearing senescent cells.
Spot the Aging Cells with SenePy & Transform your Health !

Reference:
  1. Unveiling the cell-type-specific landscape of cellular senescence through single-cell transcriptomics using SenePy - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39987255/)

Source-University of Illinois Chicago
DNA Repair Protein Could Combat Senescence and Prevent Age-Related Diseases
DNA Repair Protein Could Combat Senescence and Prevent Age-Related Diseases
Targeting p53 in aging cells could help reduce inflammation and prevent age-related diseases.
Study Reveals How Damaged Cells Inhibit Muscle Regeneration Over Lifetime
Study Reveals How Damaged Cells Inhibit Muscle Regeneration Over Lifetime
Focusing on muscle tissue in mice, the researchers first observed that senescent cells appear in muscles when they get damaged or with age.

Recommended Readings
Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional