Ancient DNA research is opening up new ways to personalize medicine and could play a key role in shaping the future of healthcare.
Technology is bringing together ancient human remains and cutting-edge science in ways that were once unimaginable. At the Medical Science Centre of Vilnius University, researchers are unlocking hidden health secrets from ancient DNA, and the possibilities for modern medicine are vast. Associate Professor Dr. Ingrida Domarkienė and her team are pioneering this research with the goal of making treatments more personalized and effective, using insights from our genetic past to benefit people today (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Back to the Future: How Is Ancient DNA Research Changing Medicine?
Go to source). Dr. Domarkienė and her team are doing groundbreaking work by studying ancient DNA, which is much more delicate and fragmented than modern DNA. After specialized training at the Max Planck Institute, she helped set up Lithuania’s very first lab dedicated to this kind of research, with the necessary facilities to prevent contamination. The team wears high-tech gear, much like the medical professionals during the pandemic, to ensure the results are as accurate as possible.
Ancient DNA’s Impact on Modern MedicineWhile studying ancient DNA might seem like a way to learn about the past, the results are changing how we treat modern health problems. Dr. Domarkienė points to the work of Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo, who sequenced the Neanderthal genome and discovered a genetic variant that affects birth timing. This insight has led to treatments that help women today with fertility issues. It’s proof that looking back can help solve current medical challenges.
Lithuania is quickly becoming a hub for genetic research, and the Medical Science Centre is a big part of this shift. With the infrastructure now in place, Dr. Domarkienė is excited about the country’s future in this field. The Centre is generating valuable data and contributing to international genetic databases, which positions Lithuania as a key player in the global scientific community.
Studying Humans and Their EnvironmentsDr. Domarkienė’s vision goes beyond human genetics alone. She wants to expand research to study how humans interacted with their environment—everything from animals and plants to ancient microbiomes. This broader approach could offer clues about how ancient humans adapted to environmental changes, lessons that are incredibly relevant as we face our own climate and ecological challenges today.
While their research is groundbreaking, Dr. Domarkienė and her team are also focused on sharing their discoveries with the public. Through initiatives like Medical Genetics Awareness Week, they’re working to make complex genetic science accessible to everyone. Ultimately, Dr. Domarkienė hopes that the knowledge gathered from the past will not only enhance our understanding of history but also improve the health and well-being of people living today.
