Is a Plant-Based Diet the Solution to Sustainable Weight Loss?

Plant-based diets are more than weight loss — they save money, improve health, and are environmentally sustainable. What’s stopping you?

‘New Year, New Diet? Nearly 50% of U.S. adults set diet goals for the New Year. Only 7% plan a plant-based diet — despite its proven weight loss and health benefits! #plantbased #NewYearsResolution #medindia’

Evidence for Plant-based Diets are Effective

In the 2017 BROAD Study , obese or overweight participants in Gisborne, New Zealand, ages 35 to 70, with at least one comorbidity, such as type 2 diabetes, ate a whole food, plant-based diet for six months.

, obese or overweight participants in Gisborne, New Zealand, ages 35 to 70, with at least one comorbidity, such as type 2 diabetes, ate a whole food, plant-based diet for six months. On average, they lost 26.6 pounds and achieved a reduction in body mass index of 4.4 percentage points. After one year, most of their results were sustained. There was no significant weight loss in the control group. In the Physicians Committee’s 2013 GEICO study of 292 obese or overweight GEICO Insurance Company employees with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes at 10 sites across the United States, participants followed either a low-fat vegan diet or no diet for 18 weeks .

of 292 obese or overweight GEICO Insurance Company employees with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes at 10 sites across the United States, participants followed either a . Those who followed a low-fat vegan diet lost an average of 9.5 pounds, significantly decreased total and LDL cholesterol, and, in individuals with diabetes, reduced hemoglobin A1c by an average of 0.7 percentage points. In another Physicians Committee study, from 2018, overweight individuals who followed a plant-based diet for 16 weeks lost 14.3 pounds, on average, while individuals in a control group experienced no significant change in weight.

