Simple Nasal Swab Test Detects Asthma Subtype in Kids

A simple nasal swab test can now diagnose asthma subtypes in children, improving treatment precision and paving the way for better therapies.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Transcriptomic Profiles in Nasal Epithelium and Asthma Endotypes in Youth



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Asthma is the most common chronic disease among children. #medindia #asthma #children’

Asthma is the most common chronic disease among children. #medindia #asthma #children’

Advertisement

The Need for New Therapies in Pediatric Asthma

Advertisement

Traditional Classification of Asthma Endotypes

Advertisement

Challenges with Invasive Diagnosis in Children

Nasal Swab Analysis Reveals Asthma Endotype

The Role of Endotype in Asthma's Changing Course

Potential for Personalized Treatments in Minority Communities

Transcriptomic Profiles in Nasal Epithelium and Asthma Endotypes in Youth - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2828721)