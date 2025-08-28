About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Living With Purpose Guards Your Memory

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Aug 28 2025 12:23 PM

A strong sense of purpose may lower your risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

How Living With Purpose Guards Your Memory
Have a strong sense of purpose? Good news-research shows you’re about 28% less likely to develop memory and thinking problems, including dementia (1 Trusted Source
Life Purpose Lowers Risk for Cognitive Impairment in a United States Population-Based Cohort

Go to source).

Living with a Purpose? Here’s What It Can Do for You!

Research shows that having a clear sense of purpose can boost your brain health, delay memory decline, and enhance overall well-being. The study followed over 13,000 adults aged 45 and older who had healthy brain function at the start and later took at least two memory tests for up to 15 years. It found that people with a stronger sense of purpose in life were about 28% less likely to develop memory problems or dementia. This benefit was observed in people of all races and ethnicities, as well as those who are genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's. Having a purpose appears to help the brain retain its strength as we age.

Researchers checked memory and thinking every two years using a phone-based test (mTICS). A low score on this exam at two consecutive visits was considered cognitive decline, indicating moderate cognitive impairment or dementia. Purpose in Life (PiL) was measured at the start with a short seven-question survey. Subsequently, researchers employed statistical models to investigate the effects of purpose on the risk and timing of cognitive decline, including how much it might delay the onset of impairment.

Purposeful Life Might Be The Key To Your Memory

Out of 13,765 people followed for about 8 years (some up to 15 years), around 1,820 (13%) developed memory or thinking problems. Those who reported having a stronger sense of purpose in life had a much lower risk of developing these problems compared to those with less purpose, even after taking into account factors like age, sex, education, depression, and ethnicity. The lower risk remained even after accounting for a major Alzheimer’s risk gene (APOE4).

People with a stronger sense of purpose also developed memory problems later in life than those with less purpose.

A Life With Purpose Fuels Achievement and Protects Your Mind for the Journey Ahead!

Reference:
  1. Life Purpose Lowers Risk for Cognitive Impairment in a United States Population-Based Cohort - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40555597/)

Source-The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry
