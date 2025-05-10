15 Everyday Habits That Boost Mental Well-Being

A study links daily participation in meaningful activities to better mental health and reduced psychological distress
- Daily social connection can increase mental well-being scores by up to 10 points
- Nature time and physical activity are powerful low-cost mood boosters
- People who help others or join groups show fewer signs of distress
The association between participation in mental health protective behaviours and mental well-being: cross sectional survey among Western Australian adults
Key Findings from the 2020 StudyA 2020 study involving 603 adults revealed significant associations between daily habits and mental well-being:
- Social Interaction: Individuals who chatted with others daily scored 10 points higher on the Warwick Edinburgh Mental Well-being Scale (WEMWBS) compared to those who did so less than weekly.
- Nature Exposure: Spending time in nature daily was linked to a 5.08-point increase in WEMWBS scores.
- Physical Activity: Regular physical activity correlated with improved mental well-being.
What the Study Explored
Connecting Behavior to Mental Health Outcomes
The study examined how often participants engaged in 15 specific behaviors considered protective of mental health—such as going outdoors, socializing, volunteering, or being physically active—and compared these to their mental well-being scores.
Two scientifically validated tools were used:
- Warwick Edinburgh Mental Well-being Scale (WEMWBS): Higher scores reflect better well-being. The average score was 52.6 out of 70, above the UK average.
- Kessler 6 (K6): Measures psychological distress. Only 7.1% showed any distress
15 Behaviors That Support a Healthier MindResearchers identified 15 key behaviors that were positively associated with mental well-being. Each of these actions may seem small on its own, but together they form a powerful toolkit for maintaining mental health.
- Spending Time Outdoors: Regular exposure to natural environments was linked to better mood and lower stress.
- Doing Something Creative: Art, music, writing, or crafting activities offer emotional expression and relaxation.
- Getting Regular Physical Activity: Movement-specially outdoors-helps reduce anxiety and improve sleep.
- Doing Something Meaningful: Engaging in purposeful tasks fosters a sense of direction and fulfillment.
- Taking Notice of the Environment or Moments: Mindfulness and awareness of the present moment help quiet mental chatter.
- Setting Goals: Working toward personal or professional objectives boosts motivation and hope.
- Helping Others: Acts of kindness, such as volunteering, are known to enhance emotional well-being.
- Volunteering: Formally giving time to help others brings structure, social interaction, and purpose.
- Learning New Things: Challenging the brain supports cognitive health and increases confidence.
- Participating in Group Activities: Clubs, classes, or group hobbies offer social connection and a sense of belonging.
- Attending Events: Public or community events promote social engagement and reduce isolation.
- Being Part of a Group Membership in a team, association, or community group boosts identity and connection.
- Practicing Spirituality or Prayer: Spiritual practices provide inner peace and grounding for many people.
- Spending Time with Friends or Family: Quality time with loved ones strengthens support systems and emotional security.
- Talking to Someone Outside the Household: Even casual chats with neighbors, shopkeepers, or colleagues can lift mood and reduce loneliness. Each of these behaviors was positively correlated with higher well-being scores on the WEMWBS scale. In particular, frequent social contact and spending time in nature had the strongest associations.
Why These Findings Matter
Low-Cost Strategies with High Mental Payoff
This study confirms that simple, intentional behaviors—rather than expensive wellness programs—can powerfully support mental health. The results emphasize prevention through daily habits, not just treatment when things go wrong.
Mental Health Is a Continuum
Rather than focusing only on symptoms or disorders, the study shifts the narrative to mental well-being as a daily pursuit, something every individual can actively influence.
What You Can Do TodayYou don’t need to overhaul your life to feel better. Just:
- Call or meet a friend
- Take a walk in the park
- Help someone in need
- Move your body regularly
- Pause for quiet reflection or prayer
The study offers compelling evidence that daily behaviors shape our mental wellness. Whether you're feeling fine or a bit off, incorporating even a few of these 15 behaviors into your routine can elevate your emotional well-being and build long-term resilience.
Reference:
- The association between participation in mental health protective behaviours and mental well-being: cross sectional survey among Western Australian adults - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666560325000532?)
Source-Medindia