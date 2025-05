15 Everyday Habits That Boost Mental Well-Being

A study links daily participation in meaningful activities to better mental health and reduced psychological distress

Daily social connection can increase mental well-being scores by up to 10 points

Nature time and physical activity are powerful low-cost mood boosters

People who help others or join groups show fewer signs of distress

The association between participation in mental health protective behaviours and mental well-being: cross sectional survey among Western Australian adults



Key Findings from the 2020 Study

Social Interaction: Individuals who chatted with others daily scored 10 points higher on the Warwick Edinburgh Mental Well-being Scale (WEMWBS) compared to those who did so less than weekly.

Nature Exposure: Spending time in nature daily was linked to a 5.08-point increase in WEMWBS scores.

Physical Activity: Regular physical activity correlated with improved mental well-being.

Did You Know?

What the Study Explored

Connecting Behavior to Mental Health Outcomes

Warwick Edinburgh Mental Well-being Scale (WEMWBS): Higher scores reflect better well-being. The average score was 52.6 out of 70, above the UK average.

Kessler 6 (K6): Measures psychological distress. Only 7.1% showed any distress

15 Behaviors That Support a Healthier Mind

Spending Time Outdoors: Regular exposure to natural environments was linked to better mood and lower stress. Doing Something Creative: Art, music, writing, or crafting activities offer emotional expression and relaxation. Getting Regular Physical Activity: Movement-specially outdoors-helps reduce anxiety and improve sleep. Doing Something Meaningful: Engaging in purposeful tasks fosters a sense of direction and fulfillment. Taking Notice of the Environment or Moments: Mindfulness and awareness of the present moment help quiet mental chatter. Setting Goals: Working toward personal or professional objectives boosts motivation and hope. Helping Others: Acts of kindness, such as volunteering, are known to enhance emotional well-being. Volunteering: Formally giving time to help others brings structure, social interaction, and purpose. Learning New Things: Challenging the brain supports cognitive health and increases confidence. Participating in Group Activities: Clubs, classes, or group hobbies offer social connection and a sense of belonging. Attending Events: Public or community events promote social engagement and reduce isolation. Being Part of a Group Membership in a team, association, or community group boosts identity and connection. Practicing Spirituality or Prayer: Spiritual practices provide inner peace and grounding for many people. Spending Time with Friends or Family: Quality time with loved ones strengthens support systems and emotional security. Talking to Someone Outside the Household: Even casual chats with neighbors, shopkeepers, or colleagues can lift mood and reduce loneliness. Each of these behaviors was positively correlated with higher well-being scores on the WEMWBS scale. In particular, frequent social contact and spending time in nature had the strongest associations.

Why These Findings Matter

Low-Cost Strategies with High Mental Payoff

Mental Health Is a Continuum

What You Can Do Today

Call or meet a friend

Take a walk in the park

Help someone in need

Move your body regularly

Pause for quiet reflection or prayer

Improving your mental well-being might be easier-and more accessible-than you think. A new study from Western Australia highlights how everyday behaviors like chatting with friends, spending time outdoors , or helping others can significantly boost mental health. These findings are especially timely in a world recovering from the mental strain of the COVID-19 pandemic ().A 2020 study involving 603 adults revealed significant associations between daily habits and mental well-being:These findings underscore the impact of simple, everyday activities on mental health.The study examined how often participants engaged in 15 specific behaviors considered protective of mental health—such as going outdoors, socializing, volunteering , or being physically active—and compared these to their mental well-being scores.Two scientifically validated tools were used:Researchers identifiedthat were positively associated with mental well-being. Each of these actions may seem small on its own, but together they form a powerful toolkit for maintaining mental health.This study confirms that—rather than expensive wellness programs—can powerfully support mental health. The results emphasize prevention through daily habits, not just treatment when things go wrong.Rather than focusing only on symptoms or disorders, the study shifts the narrative to, something every individual can actively influence.You don’t need to overhaul your life to feel better. Just:These behaviors aren’t just nice-to-haves—they’re scientifically linked to improved mental health.The study offers compelling evidence that. Whether you're feeling fine or a bit off, incorporating even a few of these 15 behaviors into your routine can elevate your emotional well-being and build long-term resilience.Source-Medindia