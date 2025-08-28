Can a Clock Test and DNA Reveal How Fast Your Brain is Aging?

Faster biological aging is linked to lower scores on a digital cognitive test taken years later.
People who age more rapidly at the molecular level tend to perform worse on a digital cognitive test conducted seven years later. Led by Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, the research suggests a potential link between biological aging processes and the brain's ability to function over time
Association of DNA methylation age acceleration with digital clock drawing test performance: the Framingham Heart Study
Go to source).
Linking Biological Aging and Cognitive FunctionUsing data from the Framingham Heart Study, the researchers examined the relationship between biological aging and cognitive health. They used DNA methylation (DNAm) patterns, chemical changes that occur in the DNA with aging, known as epigenetic aging, to estimate biological age acceleration, and used the digital Clock Drawing Test (dCDT) to assess cognitive performance.
The dCDT is a computerized version of a traditional pen-and-paper test that evaluates memory, thinking speed, and motor control. It provides an overall score and measures performance in specific areas such as spatial reasoning and movement.
Among 1,789 participants, higher levels of epigenetic age acceleration were associated with significantly lower cognitive scores, particularly those over age 65. Of all the epigenetic aging markers examined, the DunedinPACE measure showed the strongest association with reduced brain function in both younger and older adults. Other measures, such as Horvath and PhenoAge, were associated with lower scores only in older adults. Key areas affected included motor skills and spatial reasoning.
Blood-Based Proteins and Brain HealthThe researchers also studied blood-based protein markers used in an aging measure called GrimAge. Two proteins, PAI1 and ADM, were closely associated with lower cognitive scores, especially in older individuals. These results suggest that declines in brain and motor functions may reflect broader aging-related changes throughout the body.
“Digital cognitive measures displayed stronger associations with most DNAm aging metrics among older compared to younger participants, likely to reflect the cumulative and nonlinear age influences on both brain health and DNAm.”
Implications for Early DetectionThis study supports the idea that epigenetic age may be a more accurate predictor of cognitive decline than chronological age. The dCDT, which is easy to use, automated, and more precise than traditional tools, may help detect early signs of brain aging. When combined with DNAm measures, it could become a valuable part of regular health screenings.
Overall, the findings provide strong evidence that faster biological aging is associated with cognitive decline. This research may lead to better ways of identifying and monitoring brain health in aging populations.
