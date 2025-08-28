Can a Clock Test and DNA Reveal How Fast Your Brain is Aging?

Faster biological aging is linked to lower scores on a digital cognitive test taken years later.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Association of DNA methylation age acceleration with digital clock drawing test performance: the Framingham Heart Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People with faster biological aging, measured through DNA changes, scored significantly lower on a cognitive test even seven years later. #medindia #brainaging #cognitivehealth’

People with faster biological aging, measured through DNA changes, scored significantly lower on a cognitive test even seven years later. #medindia #brainaging #cognitivehealth’

Advertisement

Linking Biological Aging and Cognitive Function

Advertisement

Blood-Based Proteins and Brain Health

Advertisement

Implications for Early Detection

Association of DNA methylation age acceleration with digital clock drawing test performance: the Framingham Heart Study - (https://www.aging-us.com/article/206285/text)