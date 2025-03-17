Discover Your Biological Age With Just 5 Drops of Blood

AI-driven blood tests can accurately determine your biological age using hormone analysis.
Unlocking Your Biological Age: New AI Model Determines True Health Status from Just 5 Drops of Blood
How a Simple Blood Test Can Reveal Your True Biological AgePublished in the journal Science Advances, this groundbreaking study reveals how the analysis of 22 key steroid hormones can help determine an individual's biological age. By examining the interactions between these hormones, the researchers aim to identify age-related health risks earlier and tailor interventions accordingly.
Role of Hormones in AgingAging is influenced by various factors, including genetics, lifestyle, and environment. Traditional methods for estimating biological age often rely on broad biomarkers, such as DNA methylation or protein levels. However, these methods may overlook the complex hormonal networks that play a crucial role in maintaining the body’s balance.
Dr. Qiuyi Wang, a co-first author of the study, explains, “Our bodies depend on hormones to maintain homeostasis, so we thought, why not use these as key indicators of aging?” The research team focused on steroid hormones, which are vital for metabolism, immune function, and stress response.
Innovative AI to Assessing Biological AgeThe researchers developed a deep neural network (DNN) model that specifically incorporates steroid metabolism pathways. This model is unique because it considers the interactions between different steroid molecules rather than just their individual levels. By analyzing steroid ratios, the model provides a more personalized and accurate
assessment of biological age. Dr. Zi Wang, another co-first author, notes, “Our approach reduces the noise caused by individual steroid level differences and allows the model to focus on meaningful patterns.” The model was trained on blood samples from hundreds of individuals, revealing that biological age differences tend to increase as people age, similar to a river widening as it flows downstream.
Cortisol on Biological AgingOne of the most significant discoveries from the study involves cortisol, a hormone linked to stress. The researchers found that when cortisol levels doubled, biological age increased by about 1.5 times. This finding underscores the impact of chronic stress on aging at a biochemical level, highlighting the importance of stress management for long-term health.
Professor Toshifumi Takao, a corresponding author and expert in analytical chemistry, states, “Our findings provide concrete evidence that stress has a measurable impact on biological aging.”
AI and Personalized HealthcareThe AI-powered biological age model has the potential to revolutionize personalized health monitoring. Future applications could include early disease detection, customized wellness programs, and lifestyle recommendations aimed at slowing the aging process.
While this study marks a significant advancement, the researchers acknowledge that biological aging is influenced by many factors beyond hormones. “This is just the beginning,” says Dr. Z. Wang. “By expanding our dataset and incorporating additional biological markers, we hope to refine the model further and gain deeper insights into the mechanisms of aging.”
With ongoing advancements in AI and biomedical research, accurately measuring and potentially slowing biological aging is becoming increasingly feasible. The ability to assess one’s “aging speed” through a simple blood test could represent a transformative development in preventive healthcare, paving the way for a healthier future.
