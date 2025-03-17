Many Pregnancy Complications Go Unnoticed, Says WHO

WHO reports that severe bleeding and high blood pressure disorders are the leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide.
Bigger Picture: More Than Just Maternal ComplicationsThe study, published in The Lancet Global Health, is WHO’s first major update on maternal mortality since 2015. While direct causes such as bleeding and preeclampsia account for many deaths, nearly 23% are linked to underlying health conditions like HIV/AIDS, malaria, anemia, and diabetes. Often, these issues remain undiagnosed or untreated until they become life-threatening.
Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health at WHO, emphasized the urgency of this issue. “Understanding why women are dying during pregnancy and childbirth is essential to solving the maternal health crisis. Every woman, everywhere, deserves high-quality healthcare before, during, and after delivery,” she stated.
Startling Numbers: One Death Every Two MinutesIn 2020, an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths occurred worldwide—equivalent to one death every two minutes. The report shows that hemorrhage, often occurring during or after childbirth, accounts for nearly 27% of these deaths. Preeclampsia and related high blood pressure disorders contribute to 16%, and if left untreated, can cause strokes, organ failure, and even seizures.
Other major causes include:
- Infections like sepsis
- Pulmonary embolism (a blockage in the lungs)
- Complications from miscarriage, unsafe abortions, and ectopic pregnancies
- Birth-related injuries and anesthetic complications
Strengthening Maternal HealthcareThe report underscores the urgent need for stronger maternity care, especially in low-income countries where women face the greatest risks. Key areas that need improvement include:
- Antenatal care: Early risk detection during pregnancy
- Emergency obstetric services: Managing critical situations like heavy bleeding or embolism
- Postnatal care: Ensuring new mothers receive check-ups in the first few days after birth
Dr. Jenny Cresswell, a WHO scientist and co-author of the study, pointed out that multiple factors often contribute to maternal deaths. “For example, preeclampsia doesn’t just increase the risk of high blood pressure—it can also lead to haemorrhage and other life-threatening complications,” she explained. She stressed the need for a more holistic approach to maternal health that supports women at every stage of life.
Data Challenge: What We Still Don’t KnowWhile the study provides valuable insights, researchers noted gaps in available data. One major issue is the lack of reporting on maternal suicide—only 12 countries currently track this. Additionally, most nations do not report late maternal deaths, which occur up to a year after childbirth due to ongoing complications. Many women struggle to access follow-up care, including crucial mental health support.
WHO’s Global Efforts to Improve Maternal HealthWHO continues to push for better maternal care worldwide. In 2024, it launched the Global Roadmap for Postpartum Haemorrhage, outlining key steps to reduce deaths from severe bleeding. The same year, the World Health Assembly passed a resolution committing 194 countries to improving maternal healthcare at all stages.
Looking ahead, World Health Day 2025 will spotlight maternal and newborn health. This global campaign aims to drive urgent action to provide life-saving healthcare to mothers and babies, particularly in the world’s most vulnerable regions. Beyond just survival, the campaign will emphasize the importance of long-term health and postnatal support for women.
The findings from WHO’s study highlight a stark reality—millions of women still face preventable risks during pregnancy and childbirth. While progress has been made, much more needs to be done. Stronger healthcare systems, better access to care, and increased awareness can save countless lives.
Governments, healthcare providers, and communities must come together to ensure that no woman dies from preventable pregnancy-related complications. The time to act is now.
