Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 24). World Vitiligo Day: More Than Skin Deep . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 24, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-vitiligo-day-more-than-skin-deep-216158-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Vitiligo Day: More Than Skin Deep". Medindia. Jun 24, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-vitiligo-day-more-than-skin-deep-216158-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Vitiligo Day: More Than Skin Deep". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-vitiligo-day-more-than-skin-deep-216158-1.htm. (accessed Jun 24, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. World Vitiligo Day: More Than Skin Deep. Medindia, viewed Jun 24, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-vitiligo-day-more-than-skin-deep-216158-1.htm.