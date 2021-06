About Vitiligo

Vitiligo develops at all ages but usually occurs in young people between the ages of 10 and 30 years.

25% of vitiligo patients develop the disease before the age of 10 years

50% of vitiligo patients develop the disease before the age of 20 years and

The Future

Dietary Tips to Help Manage and Prevent Vitiligo from Worsening

Drinking plenty of water helps improve the immune system

Increasing the intake of fruits and green leafy vegetables

Restricting the intake of anti-inflammatory foods (alcohol, processed meats etc) to prevent the production of white patches

Consuming foods rich in vitamins B, C, folic acid, copper, zinc can help stop white patches

Vitiligo Research Foundation (VRF) based in New York, USA joined this campaign to make it a truly global affair leading to the foundation of World Vitiligo Day, celebrated every year on June 25th.

Vitiligo is a skin disease that causes the skin to lighten in patches across the face and body. It is an unpredictable, non-communicable, autoimmune skin disease that affects between 0.5% to 2% of the world population. Children born to both parents having the autoimmune skin disease are more likely to develop vitiligo.

Nearly 70-80% of patients develop vitiligo before the age of 30 years

Severe sunburn, physical skin damage, prolonged contact with certain chemicals and hormonal changes may induce or worsen vitiligo.

Vitiligo patients try to restore pigmentation, camouflage the white patches, or destroy the remaining color to have all-white skin, but there is no permanent cure.

A pioneering company has recently launched a repigmenting cream. As well as stopping new white patches from developing, the repigmenting cream also helps restores the pigment to the affected areas.

The success of this campaign is driven by Aksenov Family Foundation ensuring that WVD is a global force hearing voices of vitiligo patients to get the attention the disease deserves.

Huge progress in developing vitiligo drugs is attributed to WVD's success. Recently U.S. FDA held its very first public meeting on vitiligo with key stakeholders in vitiligo drug development, and six more U.S. State governors and numerous city mayors declared support.

In 2020, the WVD international headquarters continues its international journey moving to Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia.

However, WVD should work more to persuade major organizations such as the UN and WHO to give vitiligo the attention it deserves and instil change in the national healthcare policies of member states.

Organizers are also looking to the big pharmaceutical companies to introduce more products that satisfy the growing demand for effective treatments to end the hurt and find a cure for vitiligo.

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions in person activities that typify WVD are not possible this year so online events will occur. Broadcast from various offices of the dermatological society, invites patients, doctors, volunteers, journalists and anyone who is interested to drop in and learn more.

As per the Vitiligo Support International, people with vitiligo could lack healthy levels of specific nutrients.