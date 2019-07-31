Genetic, Environmental Factors Play a Key Role in the Onset of Vitiligo

The findings also show that while the tools for scientific understanding of the genetic basis of a complex disease like vitiligo have advanced, there are still many other as-yet unidentified factors that contribute to vitiligo's onset.," said senior author Richard A. Spritz, MD, director of the Human Medical Genetics Program and professor of pediatrics at the CU School of Medicine. "."Spritz and his co-authors reviewed two types of vitiligo cases - simplex and multiplex. In most instances, vitiligo appears in individuals with no family history of the disease, which are referred to as the simplex cases. In the multiplex cases, there are other family members with vitiligo.A paper by Spritz and his co-authors in thecombines the 50 vitiligo common risk variants together to make a vitiligoand then compared the simplex and multiplex cases.,'" Spritz said. "."That finding complicates the ability of scientists and physicians who want to predict who might be affected by vitiligo. Simplex cases and multiplex cases seem to mostly involve the same underlying genetic variants, with different patients just having different combinations of genetic risk variants. Such a finding complicates the use of predictive personalized medicine to diagnose and treat complex diseases, Spritz said, because there doesn't appear to be genetically-defined patient subgroups with different underlying biology who might thus respond differentially to personalized treatments.In addition to Spritz, the authors of the article are Genevieve H.L. Roberts, a PhD candidate in human medical genetics and genomics at CU Anschutz Medical Campus at the time of writing the article; Subrata Paul, a PhD candidate in statistics at CU Denver; Daniel Yorgov, PhD, assistant professor of applied statistics at Purdue University Fort Wayne; and Stephanie Santorico, PhD, professor and director of statistical programs at the Colorado School of Public Health.In the second article, which is published as a letter to the editor in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, Spritz and his co-authors note that the average age of the onset of vitiligo in patients has changed dramatically over past decades.," Spritz said. "."The authors write that one or more environmental changes seem to have altered triggering of vitiligo and delayed disease onset, with a similar pattern both in North America and in Europe. "," Spritz and his colleagues write.Among just a few of the possibilities in the United States: The Clean Air Acts of 1963 and 1970, the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1963, the Water Quality Act of 1969, the establishment of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 1970. Globally, sunscreens with sun protection factor ratings were introduced in 1974. Even eating habits may contribute. The authors note that yogurt consumption became more common in the early 1970s, which potentially altered the gut microbiome for many people.Source: Eurekalert