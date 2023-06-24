About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Vitiligo Day: Looking into the Future of Diagnosis and Treatment
World Vitiligo Day: Looking into the Future of Diagnosis and Treatment

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Highlights:
  • Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes your skin to lose color or pigmentation
  • Every year, World Vitiligo Day is celebrated on 25 June and the theme this year is “Vitiligo: Looking into the Future”
  • Celebrate World Vitiligo Day by raising awareness and creating a space free of bullying and neglect for people with the condition

World Vitiligo Day is celebrated every year on 25 June with the objective of raising awareness and educating people about vitiligo, a rare skin condition. People with vitiligo face a lot of social struggles and mental challenges and this day helps us acknowledge and try to change that.

Dispel Myths About Vitiligo, Say Experts
Dispel Myths About Vitiligo, Say Experts
A lot of social stigma is attached to vitiligo and adolescents who are afflicted often slip into depression, say doctors.
Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition that causes regions of skin to lose pigment or color over time. This occurs when melanocytes, or pigment-producing skin cells, are attacked and destroyed, causing the skin to turn a milky-white appearance (1 Trusted Source
NIAMS Health Topics

Go to source). It affects about 0.5-1% of the population (2 Trusted Source
Vitiligo

Go to source). Vitiligo can affect people of all genders and ethnicities, although it mostly affects those between the ages of 20 and 30.

What is the Theme of World Vitiligo Day 2023?

The theme of World Vitiligo Day 2023 is "Vitiligo: Looking into the Future", which sheds light on the current efforts to understand the condition and encourage treatments and advancements for its care. The official color of vitiligo is purple.

Why Does World Vitiligo Day Matter?

The reason why World Vitiligo Day is so important is that it has the power to spread information and raise awareness about a skin condition that is not widely spoken about. Over 70 million people are affected by vitiligo and face psychological trauma, bullying, and neglect and this day helps recognize their struggles (3 Trusted Source
Vitiligo Facts

Go to source). It is important to raise awareness about the symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options for this skin condition.

What is the History Behind World Vitiligo Day

The first World Vitiligo Day was organized in 2011 by non-profit organizations Vitiligo Research Foundation (USA) and Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF) in Nigeria and their supporters worldwide with the goal of raising awareness about this undiagnosed condition and its impact on vitiligo patients.

Yan Valle, CEO of "The Vitiligo Research Foundation," picked June 25 to honor Michael Jackson's passing with the intention of having a day dedicated to vitiligo awareness.
Effective Treatment for Vitiligo Skin Disorder Identified
Effective Treatment for Vitiligo Skin Disorder Identified
A new genetically modified protein developed by scientists reverses the skin disorder vitiligo in mice.
Its mission has grown over time, and every year, the United Nations recognizes June as "World Vitiligo Day" to provide this campaign with a larger platform to reach and raise awareness around the world.

How to Can I Celebrate World Vitiligo Day?

  • One of the best ways to celebrate World Vitiligo Day is to learn about vitiligo and engage in various events that take place with respect to this day.
  • Spread knowledge on social media and raise awareness.
  • Wear purple to show your support and acknowledgment toward people with vitiligo.
  • Participate in walks, parades, and conferences to raise awareness regarding the condition.
  • Stand up against discrimination, bullying, and social stigma against vitiligo.

What are the Symptoms of Vitiligo

  • Loss of pigment in any part of the body
  • Premature whitening of the hair on the head, eyebrows, eyelashes, or beard
  • Itching in the affected area.
  • The main symptom of vitiligo is the loss of pigment that occurs in any part of the body.
  • Mucous membrane discoloration. Mucous membrane refers to the tissue that lines the inside of your mouth and nose.
  • Retina loss or discoloration. The retina is the inner lining of the eyeball.

What are the Treatment Options for Vitiligo

Corticosteroids


Corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors, as well as medicated skin creams (https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/topical-cream-for-vitiligo-brings-back-normal-skin-colour-209015-1.htm), may be able to restore color to white patches of skin.

Depigmentation


It is the process of eliminating color from dark portions of the skin to resemble white patches. This treatment is usually recommended for those who have vitiligo on more than half of their bodies.

Phototherapy


Use of light to help restore skin tone. Light treatment comes in a variety of forms. Light boxes may be used to treat vast areas of vitiligo, while laser treatments may be used to treat more localized areas.

Surgery


Dermatologists may explore surgical procedures for long-standing segmental vitiligo or vitiligo of any form that has not responded to conventional therapies. Surgery is usually not advised when vitiligo spreads or in those who scar easily or develop keloids, which are elevated scars that grow bigger than the wound that generated the scar.

Shed your inhibitions and join hands to make the world a better place for those suffering from vitiligo.

References :
  1. NIAMS Health Topics - (https://www.niams.nih.gov/health-topics)
  2. Vitiligo - (https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/vitiligo/)
  3. Vitiligo Facts - (https://globalvitiligofoundation.org/vitiligo-facts/)

Genetic, Environmental Factors Play a Key Role in the Onset of Vitiligo
Genetic, Environmental Factors Play a Key Role in the Onset of Vitiligo
The onset of vitiligo - an autoimmune disease with the development of patches in the skin - can be both genetic as well as environmental.

Scientists Have Found Possible Cure for Gray Hair and Vitiligo
Scientists Have Found Possible Cure for Gray Hair and Vitiligo
Loss of skin and hair color can be corrected by reversing oxidative stress with PC-KUS, a pseudocatalase, according to a team of European researchers.
