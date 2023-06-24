World Vitiligo Day: Looking into the Future of Diagnosis and Treatment

Advertisement

How to Can I Celebrate World Vitiligo Day?

One of the best ways to celebrate World Vitiligo Day is to learn about vitiligo and engage in various events that take place with respect to this day.

Spread knowledge on social media and raise awareness.

Wear purple to show your support and acknowledgment toward people with vitiligo.

Participate in walks, parades, and conferences to raise awareness regarding the condition.

Stand up against discrimination, bullying, and social stigma against vitiligo.

What are the Symptoms of Vitiligo

Loss of pigment in any part of the body

Premature whitening of the hair on the head, eyebrows, eyelashes, or beard

Itching in the affected area.

The main symptom of vitiligo is the loss of pigment that occurs in any part of the body.

Mucous membrane discoloration. Mucous membrane refers to the tissue that lines the inside of your mouth and nose.

Retina loss or discoloration. The retina is the inner lining of the eyeball.

What are the Treatment Options for Vitiligo

Corticosteroids

Depigmentation

Phototherapy

Surgery

NIAMS Health Topics - (https://www.niams.nih.gov/health-topics) Vitiligo - (https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/vitiligo/) Vitiligo Facts - (https://globalvitiligofoundation.org/vitiligo-facts/)

Yan Valle, CEO of "The Vitiligo Research Foundation," picked June 25 to honor Michael Jackson's passing with the intention of having a day dedicated to vitiligo awareness.Its mission has grown over time, and every year, the United Nations recognizes June as "World Vitiligo Day" to provide this campaign with a larger platform to reach and raise awareness around the world.Corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors, as well as medicated skin creams (https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/topical-cream-for-vitiligo-brings-back-normal-skin-colour-209015-1.htm), may be able to restore color to white patches of skin.It is the process of eliminating color from dark portions of the skin to resemble white patches. This treatment is usually recommended for those who have vitiligo on more than half of their bodies.Use of light to help restore skin tone. Light treatment comes in a variety of forms. Light boxes may be used to treat vast areas of vitiligo, while laser treatments may be used to treat more localized areas.Dermatologists may explore surgical procedures for long-standing segmental vitiligo or vitiligo of any form that has not responded to conventional therapies. Surgery is usually not advised when vitiligo spreads or in those who scar easily or develop keloids, which are elevated scars that grow bigger than the wound that generated the scar.Shed your inhibitions and join hands to make the world a better place for those suffering from vitiligo.Source: Medindia