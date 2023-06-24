World Vitiligo Day: Looking into the Future of Diagnosis and Treatment

Highlights:
- Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes your skin to lose color or pigmentation
- Every year, World Vitiligo Day is celebrated on 25 June and the theme this year is “Vitiligo: Looking into the Future”
- Celebrate World Vitiligo Day by raising awareness and creating a space free of bullying and neglect for people with the condition
World Vitiligo Day is celebrated every year on 25 June with the objective of raising awareness and educating people about vitiligo, a rare skin condition. People with vitiligo face a lot of social struggles and mental challenges and this day helps us acknowledge and try to change that.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘This World Vitiligo Day, let’s come together and look into the future of vitiligo. #Vitiligo’
Tweet it Now
Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition that causes regions of skin to lose pigment or color over time. This occurs when melanocytes, or pigment-producing skin cells, are attacked and destroyed, causing the skin to turn a milky-white appearance (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
NIAMS Health Topics
Go to source). It affects about 0.5-1% of the population (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Vitiligo
Go to source). Vitiligo can affect people of all genders and ethnicities, although it mostly affects those between the ages of 20 and 30.
What is the Theme of World Vitiligo Day 2023?The theme of World Vitiligo Day 2023 is "Vitiligo: Looking into the Future", which sheds light on the current efforts to understand the condition and encourage treatments and advancements for its care. The official color of vitiligo is purple.
Why Does World Vitiligo Day Matter?The reason why World Vitiligo Day is so important is that it has the power to spread information and raise awareness about a skin condition that is not widely spoken about. Over 70 million people are affected by vitiligo and face psychological trauma, bullying, and neglect and this day helps recognize their struggles (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Vitiligo Facts
Go to source). It is important to raise awareness about the symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options for this skin condition.
What is the History Behind World Vitiligo DayThe first World Vitiligo Day was organized in 2011 by non-profit organizations Vitiligo Research Foundation (USA) and Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF) in Nigeria and their supporters worldwide with the goal of raising awareness about this undiagnosed condition and its impact on vitiligo patients.
Yan Valle, CEO of "The Vitiligo Research Foundation," picked June 25 to honor Michael Jackson's passing with the intention of having a day dedicated to vitiligo awareness.
Its mission has grown over time, and every year, the United Nations recognizes June as "World Vitiligo Day" to provide this campaign with a larger platform to reach and raise awareness around the world.
Corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors, as well as medicated skin creams (https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/topical-cream-for-vitiligo-brings-back-normal-skin-colour-209015-1.htm), may be able to restore color to white patches of skin.
It is the process of eliminating color from dark portions of the skin to resemble white patches. This treatment is usually recommended for those who have vitiligo on more than half of their bodies.
Use of light to help restore skin tone. Light treatment comes in a variety of forms. Light boxes may be used to treat vast areas of vitiligo, while laser treatments may be used to treat more localized areas.
Dermatologists may explore surgical procedures for long-standing segmental vitiligo or vitiligo of any form that has not responded to conventional therapies. Surgery is usually not advised when vitiligo spreads or in those who scar easily or develop keloids, which are elevated scars that grow bigger than the wound that generated the scar.
Shed your inhibitions and join hands to make the world a better place for those suffering from vitiligo.
References :
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Its mission has grown over time, and every year, the United Nations recognizes June as "World Vitiligo Day" to provide this campaign with a larger platform to reach and raise awareness around the world.
How to Can I Celebrate World Vitiligo Day?
- One of the best ways to celebrate World Vitiligo Day is to learn about vitiligo and engage in various events that take place with respect to this day.
- Spread knowledge on social media and raise awareness.
- Wear purple to show your support and acknowledgment toward people with vitiligo.
- Participate in walks, parades, and conferences to raise awareness regarding the condition.
- Stand up against discrimination, bullying, and social stigma against vitiligo.
What are the Symptoms of Vitiligo
- Loss of pigment in any part of the body
- Premature whitening of the hair on the head, eyebrows, eyelashes, or beard
- Itching in the affected area.
- The main symptom of vitiligo is the loss of pigment that occurs in any part of the body.
- Mucous membrane discoloration. Mucous membrane refers to the tissue that lines the inside of your mouth and nose.
- Retina loss or discoloration. The retina is the inner lining of the eyeball.
What are the Treatment Options for Vitiligo
Corticosteroids
Corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors, as well as medicated skin creams (https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/topical-cream-for-vitiligo-brings-back-normal-skin-colour-209015-1.htm), may be able to restore color to white patches of skin.
Depigmentation
It is the process of eliminating color from dark portions of the skin to resemble white patches. This treatment is usually recommended for those who have vitiligo on more than half of their bodies.
Phototherapy
Use of light to help restore skin tone. Light treatment comes in a variety of forms. Light boxes may be used to treat vast areas of vitiligo, while laser treatments may be used to treat more localized areas.
Surgery
Dermatologists may explore surgical procedures for long-standing segmental vitiligo or vitiligo of any form that has not responded to conventional therapies. Surgery is usually not advised when vitiligo spreads or in those who scar easily or develop keloids, which are elevated scars that grow bigger than the wound that generated the scar.
Shed your inhibitions and join hands to make the world a better place for those suffering from vitiligo.
References :
- NIAMS Health Topics - (https://www.niams.nih.gov/health-topics)
- Vitiligo - (https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/vitiligo/)
- Vitiligo Facts - (https://globalvitiligofoundation.org/vitiligo-facts/)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
Explore the potential of propolis, a natural resin produced by bees, in enhancing immune response and reducing inflammation in HIV patients.
Discover the impact of time-restricted eating and calorie restriction on weight loss, body composition, and health markers.
Discover how the "low fat" label on food products can mislead consumers. A study reveals that low-fat claims often conceal high sugar content.
It is now the moment to proudly showcase the rainbow flags, adorn ourselves with glitter, and actively participate in the festivities.
Don't delay, take action today. Know what the possible cancer symptoms are that you should act immediately on.