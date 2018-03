Drugs for Vitiligo

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vitiligo. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vitiligo Monobenzone Monobenzone is a depigmenting agent, prescribed to permanently lighten skin in people with vitiligo. Trade Names : Psoralen (PUVA) Psoralen (PUVA) is also called as PUVA, a natural product, prescribed for eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo and mycosis fungoides.