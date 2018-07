World Population Day - Family Planning is a Human Right

‘Increasing population is more a social than an economic issue - gender inequality, ignorance among youth about sexual and reproductive health issues and lack of family planning are key factors needing urgent attention.’

Important Objectives of World Population Day

Putting an end to gender-based violence and harmful practices such as child marriage, forced pregnancies, and abortions

Educating and sensitizing youth and aged alike about the importance of gender equality

Educating the youth about sexually transmitted diseases and their prevention

Making family planning accessible to all women, and educating and empowering women to make informed choices on their reproductive health

Improving care of pregnant women and preventing avoidable maternal deaths

Making education available to all children and avoiding gender discrimination inequalities

Share the World Population Day Theme for 2018 widely on social media such as Facebook and Twitter and use catchy phrases and slogans to capture people's imagination and attention

Organize events and educational programs in slums and other underprivileged areas to educate youth about the importance of family planning and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases

Organize events and short skits in the community to educate about the need to educate the girl child, family planning, and gender equality and dangers of gender based discrimination

Hospitals can conduct free well-woman clinics for the poor and underprivileged sections

Giving wide coverage on visual media about events related to World Population Day so that the message reaches everyone

Local administration should get involved and actively support family planning and other welfare measures, making free contraceptive measures accessible to all women.

Governments should frame stricter laws making gender bias and discrimination a severely punishable offence

Governments should offer incentives for families that follow family planning measures and withdraw incentives or slap fines if these measures are flouted

Important Population Facts and Issues Needing Attention

Currently as per July 2018 reports, global population stands at 7.6 billion and is increasing at the rate of 100 million every 14 months

World population is expected to reach the 10 billion mark by 2050

Gender based violence affects 1 out of 3 women and has to be urgently addressed

The practice of child marriages is estimated to affect 70 million girls worldwide in the next 5 years

Teenage pregnancies and related complications are the leading cause of death in girls between 15-19 years

What Nobel Prize Winners Say About Rising Human Population

World Population Day 11 July - (http://www.un.org/en/events/populationday/resources.shtml) United Nations Population Fund - (https://www.unfpa.org/about-us)

Advertisement

The Teheran Proclamation, which was the outcome document of the conference affirmed that, "Parents have a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and spacing of their children."It was firstby the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme following the huge public interest raised on, termed as the Five Billion Day. World Population Day hopes to raise and spread awareness on various population issues and measures to control population such as the education on importance of family planning, health of the mother and human rights, gender equality and educating youth on sexual and reproductive health issues.The United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), forming the population division of the UN collaborates with many partners, including governments, as well as non-governmental organizations, members of civil society, religious leaders and others, to achieve its aim.UNFPA strives hard to support population control and family planning and welfare measures in developing countries by offering financial and technical assistance to implement various programs.In 2018, UNFPA has once again redoubled its efforts hoping to change the world for everyone, no matter what age, gender or race and make it a better place.More than a third of 50 Nobel prize-winning scientists surveyed by thein 2017 said thatfacing humankind. In the same year, a statement by 15,364 scientists from 184 countries suggested that the alarming rate ofbehind several ecological and social disasters and impending threats.To conclude with a quote by Henry W Kendall, "If we do not voluntarily bring population growth under control in the next one or two decades, nature will do it for us in the most brutal way whether we like it or not".is also an occasion to wake up to the reality of an over populated world that has a large number of people within countries who struggle for basic requirements such as food and shelter and need our help and support. Communities, meaning people of good will, can come together and share knowledge, time and other resources with the lesser privileged in order to empower them and include them in tackling issues related toSource-Medindia