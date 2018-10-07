medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick – A New Guideline for Doctors

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 10, 2018 at 11:26 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A new guideline for healthcare professionals who treat children with asthma has been released.
  • It is called "The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick."
  • It provides relevant recommendations for each step-up and each intervention to doctors and improves treatment.
The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick, a new guideline from the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), offers a user-friendly operational document. It helps health care professionals understand which controller treatments are right for which age groups and identifies when a step up is needed.
The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick – A New Guideline for Doctors
The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick – A New Guideline for Doctors

"There is nothing like the Pediatric Asthma Yardstick in the current literature," says allergist Bradley Chipps, MD, ACAAI president and lead author of the paper. "We created the yardstick because there are many options for treating pediatric asthma. It's a roadmap for how to move forward with kids whose asthma is not under control. The yardstick describes controller treatments at different levels of severity for all ages, the choices available for parents for their child and how to step up therapy."

The diagnosis and management of asthma in children differs from that in adults. Differences also exist between the three age groups addressed in the yardstick - adolescents, 12-18 years old; school-age children, 6-11 years old; infants and young children, 5 years old and under.

"Differences in diagnosis and management of asthma in children reflect differences in development of their respiratory systems, particularly for younger children," says Leonard Bacharier, MD, co-author of the yardstick. "Other factors include challenges related to daily activities and emotional and social concerns, particularly for adolescents. Comorbid conditions and non-adherence with treatment (eg; due to the stigma of having a chronic condition and taking medicine) can affect outcomes for older children."

Although asthma often begins in early childhood, diagnosing asthma in the very young child is challenging because it is based largely on symptoms and is not easily confirmed by objective testing, such as lung function. Additionally, symptoms, notably wheezing and coughing, often are related to, or occur with, common viral infections. Pediatric data for medicines are limited and robust clinical studies attesting to efficacy and safety of asthma medications are few.

"The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick is a practical resource for identifying children with uncontrolled asthma who need a step-up in controller medicine," says Dr Chipps. "It describes how to start and/or adjust controller therapy based on the options that are currently available for children, from infants to 18 years of age. The recommendations are presented around patient profiles, by severity and age, and are based on current best practice strategies according to the most recent data and the authors' clinical experience."

References:
  1. The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick - (https://www.annallergy.org/article/S1081-1206(18)30253-9/fulltext)


    2. Source-Eurekalert
    Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Asthma in Children and Adults

Asthma in Children and Adults

Adult and childhood asthma are caused due to inflammation of the airways, but differences exist in their intensity and triggers.

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Air Conditioner Health Hazards

Air Conditioner Health Hazards

This section gives a brief introduction about what air conditioner health hazard means and what kind of people get affected by it, and what causes them.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Tests for Asthma

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Wheezing

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Perimenopause

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...

 Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes is the abnormal protrusion or sticking out of one or both eyeballs from the eye ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...