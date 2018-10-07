The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick – A New Guideline for Doctors

Highlights:

A new guideline for healthcare professionals who treat children with asthma has been released.

It is called "The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick."

The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick, a new guideline from the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), offers a user-friendly operational document. It helps health care professionals understand which controller treatments are right for which age groups and identifies when a step up is needed.

The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick – A New Guideline for Doctors



"There is nothing like the Pediatric Asthma Yardstick in the current literature," says allergist Bradley Chipps, MD, ACAAI president and lead author of the paper. "We created the yardstick because there are many options for treating pediatric asthma. It's a roadmap for how to move forward with kids whose asthma is not under control. The yardstick describes controller treatments at different levels of severity for all ages, the choices available for parents for their child and how to step up therapy."



‘The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick provides an in-depth assessment of when and how to step-up therapy for the children with not well or poorly controlled asthma. It equips clinicians who treat children with asthma to treat their young patients more effectively.’ The diagnosis and management of asthma in children differs from that in adults. Differences also exist between the three age groups addressed in the yardstick - adolescents, 12-18 years old; school-age children, 6-11 years old; infants and young children, 5 years old and under.



"Differences in diagnosis and management of asthma in children reflect differences in development of their respiratory systems, particularly for younger children," says Leonard Bacharier, MD, co-author of the yardstick. "Other factors include challenges related to daily activities and emotional and social concerns, particularly for adolescents. Comorbid conditions and non-adherence with treatment (eg; due to the stigma of having a chronic condition and taking medicine) can affect outcomes for older children."



Although asthma often begins in early childhood, diagnosing asthma in the very young child is challenging because it is based largely on symptoms and is not easily confirmed by objective testing, such as lung function. Additionally, symptoms, notably wheezing and coughing, often are related to, or occur with, common viral infections. Pediatric data for medicines are limited and robust clinical studies attesting to efficacy and safety of asthma medications are few.



References:

The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick - (https://www.annallergy.org/article/S1081-1206(18)30253-9/fulltext)



