World Alzheimer's Day 2021 – 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's

Burden of Alzheimer's Disease

World Alzheimer's Day 2021

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease - Learn the Difference!

Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of progressive neurodegenerative diseases that are characterized by gradual memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes.

Nearly 50 million people are living with dementia globally.

Depending upon the types of pathology, there are several types of dementia, one of the most common ones being - Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Alzheimer's disease typically impacts elderly people. However, it can also affect up to 5% of people at a younger age (40s or 50s).

Certain types of dementia are vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, and Lewy body dementia.

With a rise in lifespan and the elderly population, Alzheimer's disease is also hitting an alarming rate.

Someone develops Alzheimer's disease every 68 seconds. In the UK, more than 850,000 people are breathing with dementia this year 2021.

To date, there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease. Hence, it is important to detect the disease at its early stage to manage it effectively.

Apart from treatment, the devastating conditions - both dementia and Alzheimer's disease also mandate family and social support.

Global Celebration

Wear Purple!

One can support this novel cause online by turning their Facebook Purple and signifying the color through their profile pictures to raise awareness.

You can also gear up in Purple as you step out or even share your images with friends and family.

Use hashtags like #worldalzheimerday, #KnowDementia, and #KnowAlzheimers to support the awareness of AD on this World Alzheimer's Day

and to support the awareness of AD on this World Alzheimer's Day Donate to the Alzheimer's Society to help the organization in supporting many people who are fighting the condition.

Initiatives Undertaken

Dementia Action Week was initiated on 20th September by Australia.

Russia plans to congregate a team that will run together against dementia.

Alongside, Czech Republic also raises awareness about dementia through concerts and ultimately helps in funding the Czech Alzheimer Society.

ADI's 'Journey Through the Diagnosis of Dementia'

Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease

Forgetfulness to recent memories

Misplacing of the things

Mood changes

Challenges with completion of familiar tasks at home or work

Difficulty in judgment and solving problems

Difficulty in remembering time or place

Social withdrawal

How to Manage Alzheimer's Disease?

Engage yourself in leisure activities like reading, writing, playing musical instruments, or taking education courses.

Play indoor games like chess, solving crosswords, and puzzles.

Refrain yourself from stress.

Have a healthy nutritious diet.

Practice daily exercise, walking, and meditation like yoga as a 'healthy mind resides in a healthy body'.

Have a regular adequate sleep.

Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking.

Moreover, it is the responsibility of everyone to perform their bits in establishing a dementia-friendly community.

