medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

AI-based Blood Test Predicts Neurodegenerative Disease Progression

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 28, 2020 at 10:01 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

AI analysis of blood samples could help forecast and explain disease progression of neurodegenerative disorders.

Evaluating the effectiveness of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases is often difficult because each patient's progression is different.
AI-based Blood Test Predicts Neurodegenerative Disease Progression
AI-based Blood Test Predicts Neurodegenerative Disease Progression

Scientists at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital) of McGill University and the Ludmer Centre for Neuroinformatics and Mental Health used an AI algorithm to analyze the blood and post-mortem brain samples of 1969 patients with Alzheimer's and Huntington's disease. Their goal was to find molecular patterns specific to these diseases.

Show Full Article


The algorithm was able to detect how these patients' genes expressed themselves in unique ways over decades. This offers the first long-term view of molecular changes underlying neurodegeneration, an important accomplishment because neurodegenerative diseases develop over years.

Previous studies of neurodegeneration often used static or "snapshot" data, and are therefore limited in how much they can reveal about the typically slow progression of disease.

This study aimed to uncover the chronological information contained in large-scale data by covering decades of disease progression, revealing how changes in gene expression over that time are related to changes in the patient's condition.

Furthermore, the blood test detected 85 to 90 per cent of the top predictive molecular pathways that the test of post-mortem brain data did, showing a striking similarity between molecular alterations in both the brain and peripheral body.

"This test could one day be used by doctors to evaluate patients and prescribe therapies tailored to their needs," says Yasser Iturria-Medina, the study's first author. "It could also be used in clinical trials to categorize patients and better determine how experimental drugs impact their predicted disease progression."

Iturria-Medina says his next steps will be testing these models in other diseases such as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

This study was made possible with data made openly available through the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) and the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.

The results were published in the journal Brain. It was funded by McGill University's Healthy Brain for Healthy Lives Initiative, the Ludmer Centre, and the Brain Canada Foundation and Health Canada support to the McConnell Brain Imaging Centre at The Neuro.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a progressive, neurodegenerative, genetic disease, which has no cure and treated only symptomatically.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseThalassemiaUndescended TesticlesVaricoceleQuiz on DepressionTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupTorsion TestisSpinocerebellar Ataxia
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ectopic Heartbeat

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive