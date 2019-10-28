medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Frontotemporal Dementia is Linked to Changes in Immune Function

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 28, 2019 at 11:57 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Overactive immune system, increased inflammation are seen in a subgroup of patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), according to the recent research from the University of Eastern Finland. Increased inflammation was associated with parkinsonism symptoms and few autoimmune diseases may be more common among these patients.
Frontotemporal Dementia is Linked to Changes in Immune Function
Frontotemporal Dementia is Linked to Changes in Immune Function

FTD is the second most common cause for early onset dementia. Currently, the precise mechanisms causing the disease are unknown, and there are no disease modifying or curative treatments. The most common genetic cause of FTD, the C9orf72 repeat expansion mutation, has been associated with immune system regulation.

Show Full Article


Inflammation is associated with more rapid disease progression

The association between systemic inflammation and clinical features of FTD was evaluated by analysing several inflammatory markers such as cytokines and C-reactive protein (CRP) from FTD patients' blood samples.

The aim was to analyse whether the potential systemic inflammatory changes associate with specific features under the heterogeneous FTD spectrum, including psychotic symptoms, parkinsonism and disease progression.

Increased inflammation in blood, which was indicated by elevated levels of cytokines that promote inflammation (MCP-1 and RANTES) and decreased levels of cytokine that reduces inflammation (IL-10), were associated with parkinsonism symptoms and more rapid cognitive and functional decline. These findings were recently published in Journal of Neurology.

Cancer is rare among FTD patients

Immune system activity in FTD was also studied by evaluating disease comorbidities in the FTD cohort. An extremely low prevalence of cancer was observed in FTD patients. This supports a recent theory about an inverse association between degenerative diseases and cancer.

Previous genetic and immunological studies have indicated that this inverse association may be explained by the opposite genetic activities of cancer and degeneration, and additionally by opposite immunological pathways.

Based on the present results, the low prevalence of cancer in FTD may thus be associated with overactive immune system.

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases in general was not significantly higher in FTD compared to control groups. On the other hand, especially FTD patients with the C9orf72 repeat expansion mutation had potential association with an autoimmune skin disease bullous pemphigoid, which was indicated by elevated autoantibody levels in 12.5% of the patients.

Previous studies have indicated that autoimmune diseases are more common in FTD in general, but based on these results, the association likely differs between different autoimmune diseases and FTD genotypes.

"In all, this research provides novel insights into the potential contribution of immune system alterations to the pathogenesis and clinical features of FTD. This new information may be utilised in designing further studies and for identifying novel prognostic biomarkers or therapeutic strategies in FTD," says Kasper Katisko, B.M., from the University of Eastern Finland, who presented the findings in a doctoral thesis focusing on the role of inflammation and immune system function in frontotemporal dementia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseMyasthenia GravisDementiaVascular DementiaNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Most Popular Blood Pressure Drugs Could be Less Effective: Study

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Hepatomegaly
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive