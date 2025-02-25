Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Navapriya S. (2025, February 25). What NOT to Eat on an Empty Stomach . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 25, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/what-not-to-eat-on-an-empty-stomach-219026-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Navapriya S. "What NOT to Eat on an Empty Stomach". Medindia. Feb 25, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/what-not-to-eat-on-an-empty-stomach-219026-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Navapriya S. "What NOT to Eat on an Empty Stomach". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/what-not-to-eat-on-an-empty-stomach-219026-1.htm. (accessed Feb 25, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Navapriya S. 2025. What NOT to Eat on an Empty Stomach. Medindia, viewed Feb 25, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/what-not-to-eat-on-an-empty-stomach-219026-1.htm.