Proper Nutrition Improves Physical, Cognitive Performance

Both groups performed the same training program, which included a balanced exercise program comprised of aerobic and resistance training performed five days per week.In addition to the training program, one group was given a prototype nutritional drink, the other group received a placebo.The study showed that exercise, along with the addition of a high-protein nutrition drink containing lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, phospholipids, vitamin D, and beta-hydroxy-beta-methyl butyrate (HMB), led to statistically significant changes to the following compared to exercise alone.The study found that right nutrition improved working memory by 11 per cent (i.e., information processing and problem-solving), which predicts multitasking and is often impaired under stress.It improved reaction time by six per cent - participants became faster and more accurate and increased muscle mass by more than two pounds."We are excited by the results because they provide critical insights into how simple dietary changes can make a big difference in helping people be as efficient and productive as possible in today's world," Zwilling said.These results confirm that by combining the right nutrition and exercise, people who are facing high-pressure situations can stay sharp physically and mentally when they need it most."It is clear that nutrition is a critical component for developing and maintaining the physical and cognitive performance of the men and women," the authors wrote.This research confirms that a nutritional supplement with the right nutrients can support and facilitate those improvements when paired with balanced exercise training."We hope to use this knowledge now and, in the future, to better prepare them for the complex and diverse mission sets they are facing," the researchers noted.Source: IANS