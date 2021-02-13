Debunking Myth About Spicy Foods

The research team analyzed 33,000 plus recipes from 70 cuisines across the world, with 93 different spices.Findings showed that the use of spices was related to the level of risk of foodborne illnesses in a country, but it was also associated with other health outcomes that had nothing to do with infection risks.Bromham said.Bromham explains that since spiciness in cooking styles was linked to a wide range of factors, it was difficult to point out one exact cause of why some countries use spices more.However, the study ruled out some explanations regarding spice use.she added.Results also showed that spice use patterns are not associated with biodiversity, the number of different crops grown, or even with the number of spices growing naturally in the area.However, is eating spicy food healthy for you? Given below are some of its benefits and risks:-Spices have anti-inflammatory properties, which help in treating health conditions like headache, autoimmune diseases, nausea and arthritis.Spices might act on cancer cells and eliminate or constrict their growth, say studies.Spices are a rich source of antioxidants with anti-bacterial and antimicrobial properties.Regular and consistent consumption of spices can help a person live longer, according to studies.Antioxidants in spices can help improve the body's metabolism, helping with weight management.Spicy food can cause stomach irritation in some people.It can aggravate already existing digestion issues.It may harm the taste buds as people might find other foods bland or tasteless.It is always advised to consume spicy food in moderation.Source: Medindia