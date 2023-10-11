Vitamin D Deficiency in Breast Cancer Patients Increases Risk of Chemo-Induced Neuropathy

Racial Disparity in Vitamin D Levels

Prevalence of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in Breast Cancer Patients

Vitamin D Insufficiency as a Risk Factor for Paclitaxel-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in SWOG S0221 - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37935109/) New Research in JNCCN Suggests a Simple and Inexpensive Option for Reducing a Major Chemotherapy Side-Effect - (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-in-jnccn-suggests-a-simple-and-inexpensive-option-for-reducing-a-major-chemotherapy-side-effect-301980685.html#)

The researchers evaluated data from the randomized phase 3 SWOG S0221 trial, which looked at several chemotherapy dose schedules in 2849 eligible patients with early-stage breast cancer. Of that population, 1620 had at least two serum samples available, and 1191 patients were chosen for biomarker analysis.Age, BMI, and race were all taken into account while calculating the results. Researchers discovered that vitamin D insufficiency was more common in Black patients (77.1%) than in White patients (28.2%; OR, 8.56; 95% CI, 5.44-13.92; P.001), as was CIPN incidence (29.4% vs 14.3%, respectively; OR, 2.48; 95% CI, 1.57-3.86; P.001).When researchers examined mechanical hypersensitivity in mice based on vitamin D deficiency, they discovered that a vitamin D-deficient diet resulted in neurotoxicity-like symptoms.Up to 70% of people who undergo paclitaxel treatment develop CIPN. Despite this, no documented medications exist to prevent or treat CIPN, or to ease its sensory or motor symptoms. Vitamin D pretreatment is the first proven and theoretically modifiable biomarker that may minimize the risk of CIPN from paclitaxel.The analysis had significant limitations, according to the researchers. To begin, while there was evidence that vitamin D deficiency was more prevalent in Black patients, researchers admitted that the study had a small number of non-White individuals. Larger populations are required to further understand the relationship between race, vitamin D, and CIPN. Further research could come from the phase 2 EAZ171 trial (NCT04001829), which will look for ways to minimize CIPN after docetaxel or paclitaxel in African-American patients with stage I to III breast cancer.Furthermore, because data was obtained from another trial and S0221 did not include patients who experienced grade 2 CIPN or documented thorough paclitaxel dose details, CIPN grades could have been misclassified.Second, even though Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) is considered less sensitive for detecting subjective toxicities, researchers chose CTCAE data as the primary CIPN endpoint rather than patient-reported outcomes (PROs) because CTCAE was available in all patients in the study. Furthermore, no data on other CIPN risk factors, such as preexisting peripheral neuropathy or the presence of diabetes, were collected. As a result, more research is needed to understand whether adequate vitamin D levels prevent CIPN and enhance treatment outcomes in individuals with breast and other cancer types.Source: Medindia