About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
India Sets Global Benchmark in TB Eradication Efforts: WHO Report
Advertisement

India Sets Global Benchmark in TB Eradication Efforts: WHO Report

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM
Highlights:
  • India surpasses global TB control rates with a 16% decline in incidence and an 18% drop in mortality since 2015
  • Treatment coverage skyrockets to 80%, marking a 19% increase from the previous year
  • Ni-Kshay Mitra Abhiyan's success exemplifies collaborative efforts in TB case detection and treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) released its Global TB Report 2023 on November 7th, recognizing India's exceptional achievements in combating tuberculosis (TB) since 2015

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
Advertisement


This report highlights India's substantial progress in case detection, treatment coverage, and reduction in TB incidence and mortality rates. India's efforts have outpaced global trends, with a 16% reduction in TB incidence and an 18% decrease in TB mortality since 2015.

Global Tuberculosis Report 2023: India's Noteworthy Achievement

The Global TB Report 2023 underscores India's significant strides in improving case detection and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on its TB program Noteworthy achievements include an 80% treatment coverage of estimated TB cases, marking a remarkable 19% increase from the previous year.

Reduction in TB Incidence:

India has achieved an impressive 16% reduction in TB incidence since 2015, nearly double the global rate of 8.7%. This accomplishment reflects India's unwavering commitment to combatting TB on a national scale.
Two-drug Combination Shows Promise Against Tuberculosis
Two-drug Combination Shows Promise Against Tuberculosis
Two drugs show promising results against tuberculosis (TB) - a disease that kills 2 million people annually, reports scientist.
Advertisement

Decline in TB Mortality:

Both India and the global community have witnessed an 18% reduction in TB-related mortality rates. This reduction is particularly significant, with the WHO revising TB mortality rates from 4.94 lakhs in 2021 to 3.31 lakhs in 2022, representing a notable 34% decrease.

Improved Treatment Coverage:

India's concerted efforts have led to an 80% treatment coverage of estimated TB cases, a commendable 19% rise from the previous year. This milestone signifies a substantial improvement in providing essential care to TB patients across the country.

Initiatives and Strategies Adopted by India:

India's success can be attributed to a series of strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts between the WHO and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare:

Ni-Kshay Mitra Abhiyan:

This campaign has played a pivotal role in enhancing case detection and treatment. Over 50 meetings between the technical teams of WHO and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have contributed to the generation of new evidence, in-country mathematical modeling, and data from the Ni-kshay portal, which tracks the treatment journey of every TB patient.

Specialized Active Case Finding Drives:


The government's launch and scaling of specialized active case-finding drives have resulted in a record-high notification of cases, with over 24.22 lakh TB cases notified in 2022, surpassing pre-COVID levels.

Private Sector Engagement:


Collaborations with the private sector have been instrumental in bridging gaps in case detection, further reinforcing India's commitment to combatting TB.

To conclude, India's progress in combating TB is a testament to the country's dedication and strategic initiatives. The government's robust approach, combined with collaborative efforts with the WHO, has resulted in impressive reductions in TB incidence and mortality rates. By prioritizing TB elimination and investing additional resources, India is taking bold steps towards a TB-free future.

"India's remarkable progress in TB control showcases the power of coordinated efforts and unwavering commitment to public health. Together, we can achieve a TB-free future (1 Trusted Source
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Go to source)."

Reference :
  1. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- (https:pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1975724)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Infographics on Tuberculosis - Test Kit
Infographics on Tuberculosis - Test Kit
A Taiwan scientist on Sunday unveiled what he said is the first low-cost and efficient test kit for identifying tuberculosis bacteria, killer of more than 1.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Interesting Facts and Statistics about Tuberculosis
Interesting Facts and Statistics about Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis began to decline with the invention of the tuberculosis vaccine. Statistics show that the problem resurfaced with the HIV epidemic and the current crisis of drug resistant tuberculosis.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no ...
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon – Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.
Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by ...

Latest Health Watch

Medical Complications Twice Likely Among Psychiatric Patients

Medical Complications Twice Likely Among Psychiatric Patients

To address the complex relationship between severe mental illness and physical multimorbidity, a holistic approach is needed
Understanding Pneumonia: A Call to Action on World Pneumonia Day

Understanding Pneumonia: A Call to Action on World Pneumonia Day

Many people underestimate the severity and prevalence of pneumonia, a potentially fatal respiratory infection.Read more to know.
How Kid's Genes Influence Poor Sleep?

How Kid's Genes Influence Poor Sleep?

Children have a genetic predisposition to sleep deprivation, just like adults do, which can have long-term negative effects on their physical and mental health.
Ketogenic Diet Helps Treat Polycystic Kidney Disease

Ketogenic Diet Helps Treat Polycystic Kidney Disease

A ketogenic diet may revolutionize hereditary polycystic kidney disease treatment. It holds promise for improving kidney health.
Surprising Link Between Common Food Allergens, IgE Antibodies, and Heart Disease

Surprising Link Between Common Food Allergens, IgE Antibodies, and Heart Disease

Discover a groundbreaking study linking IgE antibodies to common food allergens, like cow's milk and peanuts, to an increased risk of cardiovascular death.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

India Sets Global Benchmark in TB Eradication Efforts: WHO Report Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests