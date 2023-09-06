About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Unveiling the Hidden Bacterial Species Behind Tooth Decay
Unveiling the Hidden Bacterial Species Behind Tooth Decay

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM
Highlights:
  • Dental caries, also known as tooth decay or dental cavities is the most common noncommunicable disease worldwide
  • Usually, Streptococcus mutans is responsible for the formation of tooth decay
  • A recent study has revealed that a new bacterial species known as Selenomonas sputigena usually teams up with S. mutans to cause cavities

For decades, scientists have blamed the plaque-forming, acid-producing bacteria Streptococcus mutans for tooth decay, also known as dental caries.

Test your Knowledge on Tooth Decay
Test your Knowledge on Tooth Decay
Tooth decay occurs when acid producing bacteria in the plaque damage the tooth structure leading to cavities; showing symptoms such as tooth pain, tooth sensitivity, black or brown spots on the tooth surface and bad breath.
It turns out that there can be another contender hiding in the shadows. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, the Adams School of Dentistry, and the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Global Public Health have discovered that a bacterial species known as Selenomonas sputigena can play a significant role in the development of tooth decay.

Selenomonas sputigena: The Silent Partner in the Formation of Tooth Decay

The Penn Dental Medicine and UNC researchers demonstrated that S. sputigena, traditionally connected primarily with gum disease, can serve as a major partner of S. mutans, considerably boosting its cavity-making power in the study, which was published in Nature Communications (1 Trusted Source
Selenomonas sputigena acts as a pathobiont mediating spatial structure and biofilm virulence in early childhood caries

Go to source).

"This was an unexpected finding that gives us new insights into the development of caries, highlights potential future targets for cavity prevention, and reveals novel mechanisms of bacterial biofilm formation that may be relevant in other clinical contexts," said study co-senior author Hyun (Michel) Koo DDS, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Orthodontics and Divisions of Pediatrics and Community Oral Health and Co-Director of the Center for Innovation & Precision Dentistry at Penn Dental Medicine.
Dental Sealants
Dental Sealants
Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. Dental sealants are also known as pit and fissure sealants.
Kimon Divaris, Ph.D., DDS, professor at UNC's Adams School of Dentistry, and Di Wu, Ph.D., associate professor at the Adams School and the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, were the study's other two co-senior authors.

"This was a perfect example of collaborative science that couldn't have been done without the complementary expertise of many groups and individual investigators and trainees," Divaris said.

The Role of Bacteria in Dental Caries

Caries is the most common chronic disease in children and adults in the United States and around the world. It occurs when S. mutans and other acid-producing bacteria are not adequately removed by teeth brushing and other oral care treatments, resulting in the formation of a protective biofilm, or "plaque," on teeth.

These bacteria in plaque absorb carbohydrates from drinks or food and convert them to acids. If plaque is left on the teeth for an extended period, the acids begin to destroy the enamel, eventually resulting in cavities.

In previous studies of plaque bacterial components, scientists discovered a number of additional species in addition to S. mutans. These include Selenomonas species, an "anaerobic," non-oxygen-requiring group of bacteria found beneath the gum in cases of gum disease.

However, this is the first time a specific Selenomonas species has been linked to cavity formation.

The UNC researchers collected plaque samples from the teeth of 300 youngsters aged 3-5 years, half of whom had caries, and examined the samples using a battery of advanced assays with the help of Koo's laboratory.

The tests included bacterial gene activity sequencing of the samples, studies of the biological pathways implicated by this bacterial activity, and even direct microscopic imaging. The findings were then verified on a second group of 116 plaque samples from children aged 3 to 5 years old.

S. sputigena and S. mutans: A Sticky Duo Causing Dental Decay

Although S. sputigena is only one of several caries-linked bacterial species in plaque and does not induce caries on its own, the data reveal that it has a remarkable potential to collaborate with S. mutans to accelerate the caries process.

S. mutans have been shown to exploit available sugar to produce sticky structures known as glucans, which are part of the protective plaque environment. These glucans can capture S. sputigena, which has little appendages that allow it to travel across surfaces, according to the researchers.

S. sputigena proliferates quickly once trapped, employing its cells to form honeycomb-shaped "superstructures" that encase and protect S. mutans. The unanticipated collaboration results in a highly enhanced and concentrated production of acid, which significantly worsens caries severity, as the researchers demonstrated using animal models.

The findings, according to Koo, demonstrate a more intricate microbial interaction than previously assumed and provide a better knowledge of how childhood cavities develop—an understanding that could lead to better methods of cavity prevention.

"Disrupting these protective S. sputigena superstructures using specific enzymes or more precise and effective methods of tooth-brushing could be one approach," Koo said.

The researchers now plan to study in more detail how this anaerobic motile bacterium ends up in the aerobic environment of the tooth surface.

"This phenomenon in which a bacterium from one type of environment moves into a new environment and interacts with the bacteria living there, building these remarkable superstructures, should be of broad interest to microbiologists," Koo said.

  1. Selenomonas sputigena acts as a pathobiont mediating spatial structure and biofilm virulence in early childhood caries - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37217495/)


Source: Medindia
How To Prevent Tooth Decay In Children?
How To Prevent Tooth Decay In Children?
Applying fluoride solutions twice per year can effectively prevent the occurrence of tooth decay in children,revealed a new study.

Fluoride-Supplemented Balanced Diet Great for Caries Prevention
Fluoride-Supplemented Balanced Diet Great for Caries Prevention
Does fluoride use depend on the diet? Increasing the use of fluoride to combat the risk of tooth decay in a high carbohydrate diet is more effective.
