Unveiling the Hidden Bacterial Species Behind Tooth Decay

For decades, scientists have blamed the plaque-forming, acid-producing bacteria Streptococcus mutans for tooth decay, also known as dental caries.
It turns out that there can be another contender hiding in the shadows. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, the Adams School of Dentistry, and the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Global Public Health have discovered that a bacterial species known as Selenomonas sputigena can play a significant role in the development of tooth decay.
Selenomonas sputigena: The Silent Partner in the Formation of Tooth DecayThe Penn Dental Medicine and UNC researchers demonstrated that S. sputigena, traditionally connected primarily with gum disease, can serve as a major partner of S. mutans, considerably boosting its cavity-making power in the study, which was published in Nature Communications (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Selenomonas sputigena acts as a pathobiont mediating spatial structure and biofilm virulence in early childhood caries
Go to source).
"This was an unexpected finding that gives us new insights into the development of caries, highlights potential future targets for cavity prevention, and reveals novel mechanisms of bacterial biofilm formation that may be relevant in other clinical contexts," said study co-senior author Hyun (Michel) Koo DDS, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Orthodontics and Divisions of Pediatrics and Community Oral Health and Co-Director of the Center for Innovation & Precision Dentistry at Penn Dental Medicine.
The UNC researchers collected plaque samples from the teeth of 300 youngsters aged 3-5 years, half of whom had caries, and examined the samples using a battery of advanced assays with the help of Koo's laboratory.
The tests included bacterial gene activity sequencing of the samples, studies of the biological pathways implicated by this bacterial activity, and even direct microscopic imaging. The findings were then verified on a second group of 116 plaque samples from children aged 3 to 5 years old.
S. mutans have been shown to exploit available sugar to produce sticky structures known as glucans, which are part of the protective plaque environment. These glucans can capture S. sputigena, which has little appendages that allow it to travel across surfaces, according to the researchers.
S. sputigena proliferates quickly once trapped, employing its cells to form honeycomb-shaped "superstructures" that encase and protect S. mutans. The unanticipated collaboration results in a highly enhanced and concentrated production of acid, which significantly worsens caries severity, as the researchers demonstrated using animal models.
The findings, according to Koo, demonstrate a more intricate microbial interaction than previously assumed and provide a better knowledge of how childhood cavities develop—an understanding that could lead to better methods of cavity prevention.
"Disrupting these protective S. sputigena superstructures using specific enzymes or more precise and effective methods of tooth-brushing could be one approach," Koo said.
The researchers now plan to study in more detail how this anaerobic motile bacterium ends up in the aerobic environment of the tooth surface.
"This phenomenon in which a bacterium from one type of environment moves into a new environment and interacts with the bacteria living there, building these remarkable superstructures, should be of broad interest to microbiologists," Koo said.
The UNC researchers collected plaque samples from the teeth of 300 youngsters aged 3-5 years, half of whom had caries, and examined the samples using a battery of advanced assays with the help of Koo's laboratory.
The tests included bacterial gene activity sequencing of the samples, studies of the biological pathways implicated by this bacterial activity, and even direct microscopic imaging. The findings were then verified on a second group of 116 plaque samples from children aged 3 to 5 years old.
S. sputigena and S. mutans: A Sticky Duo Causing Dental DecayAlthough S. sputigena is only one of several caries-linked bacterial species in plaque and does not induce caries on its own, the data reveal that it has a remarkable potential to collaborate with S. mutans to accelerate the caries process.
