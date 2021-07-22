How To Prevent Tooth Decay In Children?

‘Semi-annual application of 5% sodium fluoride solution can prevent decay in children.’

The participants are randomly allocated into three intervention groups as follows: Group 1 = control (water), Group 2 = 5% NaF varnish (Duraphat) and Group 3 = 38% SDF (Topamine).



All these agents are applied semi-annually and the new caries development is assessed by the bitewing radiographic examinations at 6-, 12-, and 18-month follow up by two blind calibrated investigators.



The new approximal caries development rates of Group 1, 2, and 3 at the 18-month examination were 22.5%, 13.6%, and 24.3%, respectively (p<0.001).



Based on these results, the semi-annual application of 5% NaF varnish is more effective than that of 38% SDF and the placebo control in preventing approximal caries in primary teeth.







